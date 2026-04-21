CBI Launches AI Chatbot ‘Abhay’ To Combat Digital Arrest Scams, CJI Calls For Tech-Driven Policing
‘Abhay’ is designed to assist citizens in verifying official communications and protecting themselves against cyber fraud.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 3:07 AM IST
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday launched an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, ‘Abhay’, to help citizens verify the authenticity of official notices amid growing concerns over sophisticated cyber scams. The initiative is aimed at countering the rising cases of “digital arrest” frauds,
The initiative was formally unveiled by Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant during the 22nd D. P. Kohli Memorial Lecture, an annual event organised by the federal investigative agency.
‘Abhay’ is designed to assist citizens in verifying official communications and protecting themselves against cyber fraud. The tool is important to counter the fake notices in the name of the CBI, especially so-called “digital arrest” scams.
In his address, Justice Surya Kant said that the true strength of institutions lies not in the authority they wield but in the trust they inspire. He said cybercrime is a borderless, fast-evolving and often faceless threat and that it is outpacing conventional enforcement mechanisms.
He said that such crimes extend beyond financial loss and affect human dignity, individual autonomy and the public’s sense of security. He agreed that there is a gap between cyber offences in real time and institutional responses that is often delayed and fragmented. He said there is an urgent need for systems capable of matching the speed and sophistication of modern digital crime.
He also spoke about the importance of adopting automated detection systems, early-warning mechanisms and integrated command structures to ensure swift and effective responses. At the same time, he said, there is a need to strengthen capabilities in digital forensics, cyber intelligence, and specialised training within investigative agencies.
He called cybercrime a challenge that demands both foresight and rapid response. The Chief Justice said that an effective strategy must be coordinated, anticipatory and collaborative, which is anchored in judicial adaptability and supported by robust technological safeguards. He identified three key priorities, capacity building, deeper collaboration and technology-led governance.
He said that cyberspace is a vast ocean of opportunity and cautioned at the same time against hidden threats by cybercriminals.
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