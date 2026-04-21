ETV Bharat / state

CBI Launches AI Chatbot ‘Abhay’ To Combat Digital Arrest Scams, CJI Calls For Tech-Driven Policing

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday launched an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, ‘Abhay’, to help citizens verify the authenticity of official notices amid growing concerns over sophisticated cyber scams. The initiative is aimed at countering the rising cases of “digital arrest” frauds,

The initiative was formally unveiled by Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant during the 22nd D. P. Kohli Memorial Lecture, an annual event organised by the federal investigative agency.

‘Abhay’ is designed to assist citizens in verifying official communications and protecting themselves against cyber fraud. The tool is important to counter the fake notices in the name of the CBI, especially so-called “digital arrest” scams.

In his address, Justice Surya Kant said that the true strength of institutions lies not in the authority they wield but in the trust they inspire. He said cybercrime is a borderless, fast-evolving and often faceless threat and that it is outpacing conventional enforcement mechanisms.