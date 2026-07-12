ETV Bharat / state

No Such Thing As 'Digital Arrest', Clarifies CBI As Jharkhand Battles Cyber Crime

Ranchi: Cyber-enabled fraud has emerged as a serious challenge confronting India's criminal justice system. The rapid advancement of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and deep fakes have made it increasingly difficult for ordinary citizens to distinguish between what is real and what is fabricated.

Jharkhand, like other states in the country, too is battling cyber crime. But the number of cases are coming down thanks to awareness and novel initiatives by central agencies.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had a few months back launched a new initiative, called ABHAY to curb the rapidly increasing cybercrime and so-called 'digital arrest' frauds across the country, including Jharkhand.

It is the first real-time helpbot of its kind in the country, allowing citizens to verify the authenticity of notices sent in the name of the CBI. According to a CBI press release, in recent years, cyber fraudsters have been sending fake notices to people, posing as officers of the CBI, ED, police, or other government agencies, and defrauding them of lakhs of rupees by threatening them with 'digital arrest'. The new system has been introduced to curb such cases.

How does 'ABHAY' work?

If anyone receives a notice in the name of the CBI, they can visit the CBI's official website and use the ABHAY app. First, they must verify the OTP via their mobile number, then upload a scanned copy of the notice. ABHAY will then prompt them to confirm whether the notice is genuine or potentially fraudulent.

Users should visit the CBI's official website and click on the ABHAY logo on the main page. Verify the OTP via their mobile number.

Upload the scanned copy of the received notice.

ABHAY will instantly verify whether the notice is 'authentic' or 'potentially fraudulent'. The feature will prevent citizens from panicking due to misinformation and making improper compliance.

Calling people to be vigilant

The CBI has appealed to citizens to be wary of any suspicious calls, notices, or investment fraud. If anyone impersonates the CBI or any other agency, threatens to demand money or talks about digital arrest, immediately report the matter to the relevant police, cybercrime portal, or competent authority.

Digital arrest has no legal existence

The CBI clarified that 'digital arrest' is not a legal concept in Indian law. Cybercriminals intimidate people, keep them under surveillance over video calls for hours or days, and extort money by posing as law enforcement officials. In such cases, citizens need not panic or follow the instructions of fraudsters. The ED has also taken the initiative and has pinned the posts.

In most cases of digital arrest, the ED's name is used as a weapon. Given the increasing number of such cases, the ED, like the CBI, has released several important information on its website and X to alert the public. The ED's X handle has a specific pinned detail to prevent digital arrests, meaning that when you visit the ED's X handle, the first post you see will be about digital arrests.