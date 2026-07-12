No Such Thing As 'Digital Arrest', Clarifies CBI As Jharkhand Battles Cyber Crime
In 2025, the CID's Cyber Crime Branch registered two dozen cases of digital arrests, involving frauds worth crores of rupees. However, the number is declining.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 7:03 PM IST
Ranchi: Cyber-enabled fraud has emerged as a serious challenge confronting India's criminal justice system. The rapid advancement of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and deep fakes have made it increasingly difficult for ordinary citizens to distinguish between what is real and what is fabricated.
Jharkhand, like other states in the country, too is battling cyber crime. But the number of cases are coming down thanks to awareness and novel initiatives by central agencies.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had a few months back launched a new initiative, called ABHAY to curb the rapidly increasing cybercrime and so-called 'digital arrest' frauds across the country, including Jharkhand.
It is the first real-time helpbot of its kind in the country, allowing citizens to verify the authenticity of notices sent in the name of the CBI. According to a CBI press release, in recent years, cyber fraudsters have been sending fake notices to people, posing as officers of the CBI, ED, police, or other government agencies, and defrauding them of lakhs of rupees by threatening them with 'digital arrest'. The new system has been introduced to curb such cases.
How does 'ABHAY' work?
If anyone receives a notice in the name of the CBI, they can visit the CBI's official website and use the ABHAY app. First, they must verify the OTP via their mobile number, then upload a scanned copy of the notice. ABHAY will then prompt them to confirm whether the notice is genuine or potentially fraudulent.
Users should visit the CBI's official website and click on the ABHAY logo on the main page. Verify the OTP via their mobile number.
Upload the scanned copy of the received notice.
ABHAY will instantly verify whether the notice is 'authentic' or 'potentially fraudulent'. The feature will prevent citizens from panicking due to misinformation and making improper compliance.
Calling people to be vigilant
The CBI has appealed to citizens to be wary of any suspicious calls, notices, or investment fraud. If anyone impersonates the CBI or any other agency, threatens to demand money or talks about digital arrest, immediately report the matter to the relevant police, cybercrime portal, or competent authority.
Digital arrest has no legal existence
The CBI clarified that 'digital arrest' is not a legal concept in Indian law. Cybercriminals intimidate people, keep them under surveillance over video calls for hours or days, and extort money by posing as law enforcement officials. In such cases, citizens need not panic or follow the instructions of fraudsters. The ED has also taken the initiative and has pinned the posts.
In most cases of digital arrest, the ED's name is used as a weapon. Given the increasing number of such cases, the ED, like the CBI, has released several important information on its website and X to alert the public. The ED's X handle has a specific pinned detail to prevent digital arrests, meaning that when you visit the ED's X handle, the first post you see will be about digital arrests.
https://t.co/q9zY6fibV7 pic.twitter.com/PJbD3Lh8ii— ED (@dir_ed) October 8, 2025
According to information provided by the ED, cybercriminals send fake summons. Fake summons look so similar to the original ones that ordinary people are unable to distinguish between real and fake. The ED has also issued a QR code to help identify fake summons. You can identify fake summons by looking at it.
Extremely Beneficial for Jharkhand
The awareness campaign launched by the two central agencies, the CBI and ED, regarding digital arrests is extremely beneficial for Jharkhand where digital arrests have become a major problem. In 2025, the CID's Cyber Crime Branch registered nearly two dozen cases of digital arrests, involving frauds worth crores of rupees.
Several cases have been reported this year as well, but the number of digital arrests is declining. Statistics show that the majority of the victims of digital arrest are wealthy and educated individuals, including doctors, engineers, and retired officials. Even several bank officials have lost money after falling prey to digital arrests.
Cybercriminals use careful planning to carry out digital arrests. They prepare a complete profile of the person they want to defraud. Cybercriminals know that prominent businessmen, doctors, and retired officials can be intimidated by allegations of illegal transactions and money laundering. To do this, they first obtain photographs and logos of senior officials from various security agencies. They then call their victims and inform them that their accounts and SIM cards have been used for illegal transactions and money laundering.
They inform the victim that an arrest warrant has been issued against them. They send the arrest warrant in their victim's name to their WhatsApp and then to their email address. When the victim, frightened by the cybercriminals' threats, pleads for help, claiming innocence, the cybercriminals provide them with various account numbers and demand lakhs of rupees. Seeing the warrant in the name of security agencies, people transfer the money.
In a way, cybercriminals hyptonize their victim. They then tell them that if they immediately deposit one-third of the amount of the scam amount into their account, they will be granted relief from the scam.
This new technique of cybercriminals has been named digital arrest by the Cyber Crime Branch of the CID. A Ranchi resident was held digitally arrested in his home for 12 days by cybercriminals. When the man spoke with police officers and a lawyer to inquire about the case, he discovered that he had been duped.
According to the Cyber Crime Branch of the CID, caution is the only way to avoid digital arrest. People should be aware that no security agency ever interrogates anyone via video call. A warrant cannot be issued if there is no previous case. It is important for the public to understand these things. What to do when you receive a call?
1. Do not panic under any circumstances. Investigate the matter by visiting the agency's website.
2. If the cybercriminal refuses to disconnect the call, then one must do it himself/herself.
3. Immediately contact the Cyber Crime Branch's helpline number 1930 or the nearest cyber police station.
4. Have any warrants sent by cybercriminals verified.
5. Inform your friends and family.
6. If necessary, contact the officials directly on the number issued by the Cyber Crime Branch.
7. If you receive a call from an agency, you can also go directly to their office.
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