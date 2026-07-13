CBI Gives Clean Chit To Two MCD Officials In Rau's IAS Coaching Centre Death Case
The report also flags lapses by three others, including Junior Engineer Arnav Kumar Dutta, Assistant Engineer Rajeev Kumar Jain, and Executive Engineer Kumar Mahendru.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 8:24 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a supplementary closure report before the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the deaths of three UPSC aspirants who drowned after the basement of the Rau's IAS Study Circle building in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar was flooded last year.
The report gives a clean chit to two senior Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials, while pointing to serious negligence by three other civic officers. The supplementary report was submitted before Special Judge Dinesh Bhatt.
According to the CBI, no evidence of criminal negligence was found against the then Deputy Commissioner (Karol Bagh Zone), Kumar Abhishek, and the then Superintending Engineer, Ajay Nagpal.
The agency stated that both officers were unaware that the basement of the coaching institute was being illegally used as a library, as their subordinate officials had neither informed them nor submitted any report regarding the unauthorised activity. The CBI investigation revealed that the basement where the tragedy occurred had been approved only for parking and storage.
The agency found that Junior Engineer (Building) Arnav Kumar Dutta, Assistant Engineer Rajeev Kumar Jain, and Executive Engineer Kumar Mahendru failed to discharge their duties, despite being aware that the basement was being used illegally for coaching-related activities. The report alleges that the three officials ignored the violations and failed to take appropriate action.
Although the CBI concluded that the three officials were negligent, it said they have not been charge sheeted in the supplementary closure report because the mandatory government sanction for prosecution has not been granted.
The agency added that departmental proceedings against the officials have already been initiated.
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