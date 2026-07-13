ETV Bharat / state

CBI Gives Clean Chit To Two MCD Officials In Rau's IAS Coaching Centre Death Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a supplementary closure report before the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the deaths of three UPSC aspirants who drowned after the basement of the Rau's IAS Study Circle building in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar was flooded last year.

The report gives a clean chit to two senior Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials, while pointing to serious negligence by three other civic officers. The supplementary report was submitted before Special Judge Dinesh Bhatt.

According to the CBI, no evidence of criminal negligence was found against the then Deputy Commissioner (Karol Bagh Zone), Kumar Abhishek, and the then Superintending Engineer, Ajay Nagpal.

The agency stated that both officers were unaware that the basement of the coaching institute was being illegally used as a library, as their subordinate officials had neither informed them nor submitted any report regarding the unauthorised activity. The CBI investigation revealed that the basement where the tragedy occurred had been approved only for parking and storage.