ETV Bharat / state

CBI Files FIR In Rs 397-Crore Transformer 'Scam' In Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: The CBI has registered an FIR in an alleged Rs 397-crore scam case related to the procurement of transformers in Tamil Nadu during V Senthil Balaji's tenure as the state's electricity minister between 2021 and 2023, officials said Monday.

The agency has registered the case against the then officials of the Tender Inviting Authority and Tender Scrutiny Committee of TANGEDCO, Chennai, other public servants, private persons, and contractors under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and cheating, as well as the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The FIR has alleged corruption in tenders floated for the supply of distribution transformers of a range of specifications starting from 25 KVA up to 500 KVA in 2021, 2022 and 2023 by TANGEDCO, "leading to unjust enrichment to the bidders and corresponding loss to the government exchequer to the tune of Rs 397 crore".

The CBI action comes nearly a month after the Supreme Court refused to interfere with a Madras High Court order directing a CBI probe into the alleged scam in the procurement of transformers.