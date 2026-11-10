ETV Bharat / state

CBI Delaying Probe Into Gutkha Scam Case: Special Court Judge To Madras High Court

Madras High Court ( ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu )

Chennai: A Special Court judge on Tuesday submitted a report to the Madras High Court mentioning that the CBI is delaying the investigation into the gutkha scam case involving former ministers and ex-DGP by not extending necessary cooperation.

The report also noted that "the digital documents pertaining to the case have been sent to a laboratory for examination".

Referring to this report, Justice V Lakshminarayanan put several questions to the CBI. In response, the counsel for the CBI contended, "The Special Court has already ordered that data from 78 electronic pieces of evidence related to this case be copied and provided to the accused". "Since providing this data on new hard drives would cost 5 lakh rupees each, the 26 accused should be directed to submit the hard drives that were previously provided to them," the CBI counsel submitted. The counsel explained, "The hard drives have been sent to a laboratory in New Delhi for the purpose of copying the data. It will take 15 to 20 days to complete the copying process."