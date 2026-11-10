CBI Delaying Probe Into Gutkha Scam Case: Special Court Judge To Madras High Court
The report also noted that ‘the digital documents pertaining to the case have been sent to Mumbai for examination’.
Published : November 10, 2026 at 9:47 PM IST
Chennai: A Special Court judge on Tuesday submitted a report to the Madras High Court mentioning that the CBI is delaying the investigation into the gutkha scam case involving former ministers and ex-DGP by not extending necessary cooperation.
The report also noted that "the digital documents pertaining to the case have been sent to a laboratory for examination".
Referring to this report, Justice V Lakshminarayanan put several questions to the CBI. In response, the counsel for the CBI contended, "The Special Court has already ordered that data from 78 electronic pieces of evidence related to this case be copied and provided to the accused".
"Since providing this data on new hard drives would cost 5 lakh rupees each, the 26 accused should be directed to submit the hard drives that were previously provided to them," the CBI counsel submitted.
The counsel explained, "The hard drives have been sent to a laboratory in New Delhi for the purpose of copying the data. It will take 15 to 20 days to complete the copying process."
Following this, Justice Lakshminarayanan directed the special court to order all the accused to submit their hard drives. He instructed that the trial proceedings be adjourned for 20 days to facilitate the copying of the data and its subsequent delivery to the accused, and accordingly, adjourned the case until the first week of December.
The CBI had registered a case against several individuals — including former ministers P V Ramana and C Vijayabaskar, former Chennai City Police Commissioner S George, and former DGP T K Rajendran — alleging that they accepted bribes to permit the sale of Gutkha products in Tamil Nadu in 2013 despite a ban.
The case is currently being heard by a special court located at the Chennai District Collectorate, which handles cases involving MPs and MLAs. On July 4, the Madras High Court had directed that the trial be completed within three months.
Subsequently, the special court wrote to the Madras High Court requesting additional three months to conclude the proceedings. In response to the court’s query — "How can the trial be completed in three months given the large number of witnesses?"— the High Court had directed the special court to file a formal report.
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