CBI Court Sets Aside Order Allowing Bhupesh Baghel's Discharge In 'Sex CD' Case

New Delhi: A special CBI court on Saturday reversed a magisterial court order that had discharged former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel from a case regarding the alleged circulation of a sleaze video purportedly depicting former minister Rajesh Munat in 2017. The CBI had named several accused, including Baghel, in the chargesheet. The reversal by the special CBI court implies that Baghel will have to face trial in the case unless he gets relief from a higher court.

"In the same proceedings, the court also rejected the appeal filed by the other accused, Kailash Murarka, Vinod Verma and Vijay Bhatia, against the trial court order on framing of charges," an official in the know told PTI.

The Chhattisgarh Police registered two separate FIRs in 2017 on the basis of separate complaints filed by the then state PWD minister Munat and BJP leader Prakash Bajaj. The cases were later transferred to the CBI by the then BJP government in Chhattisgarh. The CBI later filed a chargesheet and a supplementary chargesheet in the case.

The first case was registered at the Pandri police station in Raipur on October 26, 2017 against unknown persons on the allegation that the complainant (Bajaj) received a call on his phone wherein an unidentified caller said that he possessed a pornographic video of his "aaka"(master) and threatened to distribute it in case his demand of ransom was not met," a CBI spokesperson had said.