CBI Court Sentences Three In Bihar's Multi-Crore Srijan Scam
Srijan scam, involving siphoning of government funds, came to light in 2017 and CBI was handed over the case in August that year.
Published : November 19, 2025 at 1:34 PM IST
Bhagalpur: A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Patna, in its first verdict in the high-profile Srijan scam case, has sentenced three persons, including a bank manager, for illegal diversion of government funds.
Former assistant bank manager Rakesh Kumar, clerk Ajay Kumar Pandey and the then chief Nazir of the Bhagalpur Collectorate, Amarendra Kumar Yadav, have been convicted in the the multi-crore financial scam involving siphoning of government funds by Srijan Mahila Sahyog Samiti (SMVSS), a self-help group (SHG).
The court sentenced Amarendra Kumar Yadav to four years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 14 lakh while Ajay Kumar Pandey and Rakesh Kumar were sentenced to three years in jail with a fine of Rs 6.25 lakh and Rs 4.75 lakh respectively.
The Srijan scam, involving over Rs 1000 crore, came to light in 2017. The Bihar government recommended a CBI investigation into the case on August 18, 2017 and a notification in this regard was issued on August 21, 2017.
SMVSS, a women's SHG was registered as a cooperative society by the Cooperative Department in 1996. The organisation worked to provide employment to women, selling the products made by them in the market.
Under the pretext of providing loans to make women self-reliant, the organisation embezzled funds and amounts were fraudulently transferred to several private accounts. The main accused, Manorama Devi, the kingpin, has already died and her son, Amit, another accused, remains untraceable.
Manorama Devi's daughter-in-law, Rajni Priya, who was arrested a year ago, claimed that her husband has already died but investigators are finding it difficult to believe. Rajni Priya has also been released on bail.
Among district officials who served between 2000 and 2017, two District Magistrates were also found guilty and are under investigation.
