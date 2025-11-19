ETV Bharat / state

CBI Court Sentences Three In Bihar's Multi-Crore Srijan Scam

Bhagalpur: A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Patna, in its first verdict in the high-profile Srijan scam case, has sentenced three persons, including a bank manager, for illegal diversion of government funds.

Former assistant bank manager Rakesh Kumar, clerk Ajay Kumar Pandey and the then chief Nazir of the Bhagalpur Collectorate, Amarendra Kumar Yadav, have been convicted in the the multi-crore financial scam involving siphoning of government funds by Srijan Mahila Sahyog Samiti (SMVSS), a self-help group (SHG).

The court sentenced Amarendra Kumar Yadav to four years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 14 lakh while Ajay Kumar Pandey and Rakesh Kumar were sentenced to three years in jail with a fine of Rs 6.25 lakh and Rs 4.75 lakh respectively.

The Srijan scam, involving over Rs 1000 crore, came to light in 2017. The Bihar government recommended a CBI investigation into the case on August 18, 2017 and a notification in this regard was issued on August 21, 2017.