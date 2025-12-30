ETV Bharat / state

CBI Court Sentences Then-Kandla SEZ Appraiser To 5-Year RI In DA Case, Imposes Rs 63 Lakh Fine

Ahmedabad: A special CBI court in Ahmedabad has sentenced a then-officer of the Kandla Special Economic Zone (KASEZ) in Gujarat to five-years rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a 2013 disproportionate assets (DA) case and also imposed a fine of Rs 63 lakh on him. The convict, Kaushik Anvantrai Karelia, then-appraiser/preventive officer of Kandla SEZ, at present works as inspector, Central Excise and Service Tax, Bhavnagar.

The court on Monday also sentenced Karelia's wife to one-year imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on her for abetment of the offence in the case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said. The court convicted and sentenced Karelia and his wife Pooja in the case that was registered on September 30, 2013.