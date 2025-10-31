ETV Bharat / state

CBI Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Suspended Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Bhullar By 14 Days

Chandigarh: Suspended DIG of Punjab Police Harcharan Bhullar, who was arrested in a bribery case, was produced in a CBI special court in Chandigarh through video conferencing after 14 days of his judicial custody ended on Friday.

The court extended the judicial custody of Bhullar by another 14 days. Bhullar will remain in Burdel Jail in Chandigarh during the custody, said police.

Bhullar's lawyer RPS Bara said, "The CBI had sought 14 days judicial custody for DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar. The special court has again granted 14 days judicial custody to the CBI. No information has been given to the court yet on the disproportionate assets case. Today, the court heard only arguments pertaining to the bribery case."

He said the next hearing in the case is scheduled on November 14. "No bail application has been filed yet. Only the legal aspects of the case are being discussed," Bara said.