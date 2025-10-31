CBI Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Suspended Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Bhullar By 14 Days
Bhullar's lawyer RPS Bara said the next hearing in the case is scheduled on November 14.
Chandigarh: Suspended DIG of Punjab Police Harcharan Bhullar, who was arrested in a bribery case, was produced in a CBI special court in Chandigarh through video conferencing after 14 days of his judicial custody ended on Friday.
The court extended the judicial custody of Bhullar by another 14 days. Bhullar will remain in Burdel Jail in Chandigarh during the custody, said police.
Bhullar's lawyer RPS Bara said, "The CBI had sought 14 days judicial custody for DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar. The special court has again granted 14 days judicial custody to the CBI. No information has been given to the court yet on the disproportionate assets case. Today, the court heard only arguments pertaining to the bribery case."
He said the next hearing in the case is scheduled on November 14. "No bail application has been filed yet. Only the legal aspects of the case are being discussed," Bara said.
Bhullar was arrested from Mohali recently in a corruption case. The CBI had laid a trap and arrested Bhullar following a complaint filed by a scrap dealer. The scrap dealer had alleged in his complaint that Bhullar had demanded a monthly bribe in return for allowing him to continue his illegal business. The DIG had initially demanded Rs 2 lakh but later increased the amount to Rs 8 lakh per month.
Following the complaint, the CBI formed a secret team and laid a trap. The dealer handed over the money to Bhullar at the DIG office in Mohali. As soon as Bhullar accepted the money, he was arrested red-handed.
Bhullar is the son of former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Mehal Singh Bhullar. Mehal Singh was known for his anti-terrorism operations in Punjab during the 1980s and 1990s. A 2007 batch IPS officer, Bhullar had been serving as DIG Ropar Range.
