ETV Bharat / state

CBI Conducts Searches In Various Parts Of Kolkata In Bank Fraud Case

At least five teams of the Central Bureau of Investigation were carrying out the searches in Kolkata.

CBI Conducts Searches In Various Parts Of Kolkata In Bank Fraud Case
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : January 15, 2026 at 1:35 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Kolkata: CBI officers on Thursday conducted searches at different places in Kolkata in connection with a bank fraud case, officials said.

The searches were being conducted at the residence of a businessman in the city's New Alipore area, and in New Town near the city, among other places, they said. Five teams of the agency were carrying out the searches, they added.

"The coordinated operation aims to gather documentary evidence and other materials relevant to the investigation," an officer said. The primary objective is to trace the flow and end-use of the funds allegedly involved in the financial fraud, he said.

A large number of central forces personnel are accompanying the CBI officers to ensure that there is no disruption to the search operation, he added. The searches were initiated after receiving specific inputs related to the case, the officer said.

Read More

  1. I-PAC Raids: SC To Hear On Thursday ED's Plea Seeking CBI Probe Against CM Banerjee And State's Top Police Officers
  2. I-PAC Raids: Calcutta HC Disposes Of TMC's Petition, Adjourns ED's Application Day Before SC Hearing

TAGGED:

KOLKATA
BANK FRAUD CASE
WEST BENGAL
SEARCHES IN KOLKATA
CBI

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.