CBI Completes 3D Mapping Of Karur Stampede Site Amid Protests From Local Traders

Karur: Traffic was diverted in Veluchamipuram, Karur, for the second day as officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were inspecting the road using sophisticated equipment. Angry traders argued with CBI officials, claiming that their livelihood was being affected. In the aftermath of the September 27 Karur stampede at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally, where 41 died, the CBI has registered a case in this regard and is investigating it.

In the first phase, yesterday, October 31, CBI SP Praveen Kumar led three teams in the Veluchamipuram area of ​​Karur to conduct investigations with roadside vendors and the public. They also examined cameras installed in major shops and roadside CCTV cameras.

Apart from this, they have also started working on measuring an area of ​​about 700 meters from the heavily congested Karur Kothur Division Road to Veluchamipuram Bus Stand and Karur Vadivel Nagar Bus Stand using a state-of-the-art 3D mapping camera.

They filmed about 400 meters of the road for 7 hours on Friday, so they could accurately calculate the perimeter and length of the road on both sides and calculate how many people could stand on it.

On the second day, at 6.30 am on Saturday, CBI ASP Mukesh Kumar led the team to measure the remaining 300 meters of the Karur-Erode highway at Veluchamipuram in Karur. Due to this, traffic was diverted for the second day on the Karur-Erode national highway and traffic was diverted via an alternative route, Coimbatore Road.

Since Saturday is a weekly payday, roadside shopkeepers in the Vadivel Nagar area of ​​Veluchamipuram engaged in an argument with CBI officials, claiming that their livelihoods would be affected by the traffic changes.