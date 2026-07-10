CBI Charges Bhopal Brothers In Mahadev Betting App Case, Issues Lookout Notices
The Ahuja brothers, who reportedly operate a travel business in Bhopal, are alleged to have been close associates of the main accused, Saurabh Chandrakar.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 4:15 AM IST
Bhopal: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against two brothers from Bhopal in connection with the Mahadev Betting App case.
The accused, Vishal Ahuja and Dheeraj Ahuja, have been booked, and Lookout Circulars (LOCs) have been issued against them to facilitate their arrest if they return to India or attempt international travel.
According to officials, the CBI has filed a total of 11 chargesheets in the case so far. Of these, six relate to alleged corruption linked to the Mahadev app, while five are about the illegal betting network.
The Ahuja brothers, who reportedly operate a travel business in Bhopal's Lalghati area, are alleged to have been close associates of the main accused, Saurabh Chandrakar.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier conducted searches at properties linked to the brothers. Officials believe that the two fled abroad after the ED raids and have been out of the country since then.
Investigators allege that the Mahadev Betting App operated as one of the country's largest illegal online betting syndicates and its operations are managed from overseas. The network allegedly expanded through social media.
The agency has identified Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal as the principal accused in the case. Chandrakar has reportedly been arrested in Oman.
The Mahadev Betting App case is among India's most prominent investigations into illegal online betting. Central agencies, including the CBI and the ED, are probing allegations of large-scale financial fraud, hawala transactions, and an international betting syndicate involving crores of rupees.
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