ETV Bharat / state

CBI Charges Bhopal Brothers In Mahadev Betting App Case, Issues Lookout Notices

Bhopal: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against two brothers from Bhopal in connection with the Mahadev Betting App case.

The accused, Vishal Ahuja and Dheeraj Ahuja, have been booked, and Lookout Circulars (LOCs) have been issued against them to facilitate their arrest if they return to India or attempt international travel.

According to officials, the CBI has filed a total of 11 chargesheets in the case so far. Of these, six relate to alleged corruption linked to the Mahadev app, while five are about the illegal betting network.

The Ahuja brothers, who reportedly operate a travel business in Bhopal's Lalghati area, are alleged to have been close associates of the main accused, Saurabh Chandrakar.