CBI Takes Over UKSSSC Exam Paper Leak Scam Investigation
The Special Investigation Team will soon submit the documents and evidence it has collected till date during probe to CBI, said a state government official.
Published : October 27, 2025 at 9:30 PM IST|
Updated : October 27, 2025 at 10:20 PM IST
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) paper leak scam will now be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
A state government official said, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) will submit the documents and evidence on the probe to the CBI soon. Uttarakhand High Court advocate Vikas Negi, who had demanded a CBI probe into examination malpractices in the state at the High Court said even as the government has approved a CBI investigation, the key issue is what it will be investigating.
Negi said he does not any doubts over the probe to be conducted by the apex probe agency but wonders what aspects will it cover. Whether the CBI investigation is conducted solely on the basis of the recent leak of three questions from the question paper, or whether it also includes previous cases, will be crucial, he said.
"Investigations into paper leaks and exam malpractices have been ongoing in Uttarakhand for the last few years. The government conducted an SIT investigation into the 2021 paper leak case, and following it, several cheating mafia members were sent behind bars. Following this, the state government also enacted a strict anti-cheating law," he said.
The report of the investigation was filed in court. In the recent case, three questions from the question paper were found to have leaked from the examination centre. "Will the scope of the CBI investigation be limited to this question paper, or will it also investigate the irregularities that have occurred in the last four to five years will be crucial," Negi said.
In addition, several major cases of employment irregularities have been reported before. In one case, hundreds of employees from the Uttarakhand Assembly were terminated due to illegal recruitment. Whether those cases will also fall under the scope of the CBI investigation is a major question, he said.
Asked why and when are CBI investigations conducted, Negi said the apex investigation agency does not take over a probe randomly.
He said a CBI probe can be warranted in three ways. The first is through the High Court, where a case is pending and the court deems the case to be sensitive enough to warrant a CBI investigation. In such cases, the court can refer the case for a CBI investigation.
In another scenario, if the state government finds a case so sensitive that it warrants a CBI investigation, it recommends the Centre. Furthermore, if a central agency is investigating a state, or if Central government funds are invested in a construction project, the CBI can directly intervene.
Question papers for the graduate-level examination conducted by the UKSSSC on September 21, were leaked. Photos and screenshots of the question papers circulated within 35 minutes of the exam's commencement. Initial investigations revealed that the question paper originated from the Adarsh Bal Sadan Inter College, Bahadurpur Jat (Luxor) centre in Haridwar.
Candidate Khalid Malik and his sister Sabia, who were taking the exam at the centre, were arrested. Suman Chauhan, assistant professor at Government College, Agaroda, Tehri, who had sent the solved question paper, was suspended.
Sector Magistrate KN Tiwari, posted at the Bahadurpur Jat examination centre, was also suspended for negligence. Sub-Inspector Rohit Kumar and Constable Brahmadutt Joshi, posted at the same centre, were later suspended.
