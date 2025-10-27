ETV Bharat / state

CBI Takes Over UKSSSC Exam Paper Leak Scam Investigation

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) paper leak scam will now be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A state government official said, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) will submit the documents and evidence on the probe to the CBI soon. Uttarakhand High Court advocate Vikas Negi, who had demanded a CBI probe into examination malpractices in the state at the High Court said even as the government has approved a CBI investigation, the key issue is what it will be investigating.

Negi said he does not any doubts over the probe to be conducted by the apex probe agency but wonders what aspects will it cover. Whether the CBI investigation is conducted solely on the basis of the recent leak of three questions from the question paper, or whether it also includes previous cases, will be crucial, he said.

"Investigations into paper leaks and exam malpractices have been ongoing in Uttarakhand for the last few years. The government conducted an SIT investigation into the 2021 paper leak case, and following it, several cheating mafia members were sent behind bars. Following this, the state government also enacted a strict anti-cheating law," he said.

The report of the investigation was filed in court. In the recent case, three questions from the question paper were found to have leaked from the examination centre. "Will the scope of the CBI investigation be limited to this question paper, or will it also investigate the irregularities that have occurred in the last four to five years will be crucial," Negi said.

In addition, several major cases of employment irregularities have been reported before. In one case, hundreds of employees from the Uttarakhand Assembly were terminated due to illegal recruitment. Whether those cases will also fall under the scope of the CBI investigation is a major question, he said.