CBI Brings Suspected Spy To Jaipur For Interrogation After Detention In Jaisalmer

Jaipur: Days after his detention, a suspected spy from Rajasthan’s border district of Jaisalmer was brought to Jaipur on Tuesday for detailed interrogation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), official sources said.

The suspect was detained following a raid conducted by the CID on January 25 in Nehdaan village of Jaisalmer district. After initial questioning in Jaisalmer, the accused was shifted to the state capital, where intelligence officials are now interrogating him to ascertain the extent of the alleged espionage network and his possible links with Pakistani Intelligence agencies.

According to CID official sources, the youth runs an e-Mitra centre in the border area. CID Intelligence suspects that he shared strategically sensitive and confidential information related to the border region with Pakistani Intelligence agencies through social media platforms. Preliminary investigation revealed that he received money in return for sharing such information.

The Intelligence agency is examining the suspect’s mobile phone to identify the nature of information allegedly passed on and to trace his communication with foreign handlers, sources said. Bank account details are also being scrutinised to verify financial transactions linked to the case, and a case under the Official Secrets Act will be registered against him, following which he will be formally arrested, they added.