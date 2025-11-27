ETV Bharat / state

CBI Arrests Three For Settling Appeals Pending In Jaipur's ITAT Bench

Jaipur: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested an advocate, a Judicial Member of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) Jaipur Bench, and an appellant for their alleged involvement in 'settling appeals pending in the ITAT bench, Jaipur'.

The arrests follow a source-based input that led the agency to uncover what it described as an organised and systematic corruption racket operating within the tribunal.

According to the CBI, the case was registered on November 25 against Advocate Rajendra Sisodia, Judicial Member S. Seethalakshmi, an Assistant Registrar of ITAT Jaipur, and other unidentified public servants and private individuals. Investigators allege that the group colluded to secure favourable orders for appellants in exchange for bribes routed through intermediaries and hawala channels.

The operation began with the arrest of Advocate Rajendra Sisodia on November 25 after he allegedly received a bribe of Rs 5.5 lakh on behalf of an appellant. Officials said the money had been arranged through a hawala network to influence decisions on pending appeals.