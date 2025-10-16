CBI Arrests Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Bhullar Over Bribery Charges
CBI action followed a scrap dealer’s complaint alleging that DIG threatened him to run an illegal car business and demanded monthly bribes.
Chandigarh: A case of alleged corruption has been registered against DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar of Ropar Range, Punjab Police. In a major development, Bhullar was arrested in Mohali on Tuesday. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested after receiving a bribery complaint and laying a trap. Bhullar is alleged to have accepted a bribe of Rs 5 lakh per month. So far, no official statement has been released by authorities.
5 lakh per month bribery charges
Before the arrest, CBI had been monitoring Bhullar for several days. As part of the ongoing operation, the CBI team arrested him while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh. Following the arrest, the Central agency conducted raids at Bhullar's properties in Chandigarh and Ropar. However, no official statement from CBI has been made yet.
This action by the CBI followed a complaint filed by a scrap dealer. According to the complaint, the DIG allegedly threatened the dealer to continue an illegal car business and demanded a monthly bribe. The amount demanded allegedly started at Rs 2 lakh and was later raised to Rs 5 lakh. After receiving the complaint, the CBI formed a team, laid a trap, and the dealer handed over the money at Bhullar's DIG office in Mohali. Bhullar's subsequent acceptance of the money reportedly led to his arrest.
Who is Harcharan Singh Bhullar?
Harcharan Singh Bhullar, a 2007 batch IPS officer and DIG of Ropar Range, is the son of former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Mahil Singh Bhullar. The senior Bhullar was known for counter-terrorism operations in Punjab during the 1980s and 1990s, providing a background to the present case against his son.
The Ropar range, which Bhullar oversees, includes the districts of Mohali, Roopnagar and Fatehgarh Sahib. Previously, he served as DIG Patiala Range and has held positions such as Joint Director in the Vigilance Bureau and Senior Officer in Jagraon, Mohali, and Sangrur. He has also served as Superintendent of Police, a career context that underscores the significance of the recent developments.
