CBI Arrests Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Bhullar Over Bribery Charges

Chandigarh: A case of alleged corruption has been registered against DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar of Ropar Range, Punjab Police. In a major development, Bhullar was arrested in Mohali on Tuesday. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested after receiving a bribery complaint and laying a trap. Bhullar is alleged to have accepted a bribe of Rs 5 lakh per month. So far, no official statement has been released by authorities.

5 lakh per month bribery charges

Before the arrest, CBI had been monitoring Bhullar for several days. As part of the ongoing operation, the CBI team arrested him while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh. Following the arrest, the Central agency conducted raids at Bhullar's properties in Chandigarh and Ropar. However, no official statement from CBI has been made yet.

This action by the CBI followed a complaint filed by a scrap dealer. According to the complaint, the DIG allegedly threatened the dealer to continue an illegal car business and demanded a monthly bribe. The amount demanded allegedly started at Rs 2 lakh and was later raised to Rs 5 lakh. After receiving the complaint, the CBI formed a team, laid a trap, and the dealer handed over the money at Bhullar's DIG office in Mohali. Bhullar's subsequent acceptance of the money reportedly led to his arrest.