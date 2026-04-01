CBI Arrests Provident Fund Commissioner In Jammu Kashmir Over Rs 1.5 Lakh Bribery Case
CBI arrests EPFO Regional PF Commissioner Vinay Kumar and aide in Srinagar for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe involving a school.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 6:45 PM IST
Srinagar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a senior official and his subordinate Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) employee, in Srinagar for alleged bribery charges.
The agency said that EPFO’s Regional Provident Fund Commissioner (RPFC) Vinay Kumar and a Senior Security Assistant of Amin Sofi, described as a “middle man”, were booked under sections 7 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (amended in 2018 and amended vide J&K Re-organisation Act 2019.
According to the CBI, the arrests were made after the Sofi was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a complainant. “The accused RPFC was also arrested after acknowledging the acceptance of a bribe by the middleman,” the CBI added.
The FIR seen by ETV Bharat said the CBI received a written complaint on March 3 from the Chairman of a school, Sanjay Verma of Ganderbal’s Beehama village, alleging Kumar demanded Rs 1,50,000 from him.
The bribe was meant for not taking adverse action on a complaint lodged by one of the ex-employees of the school at EPPO’s Batmaloo office in Kashmir, and also for not conducting a harsh inspection and for not charging a wrong hefty penalty against their school, it said.
The CBI said that its verification disclosed that after negotiation accused Kumar “agreed” for Rs one lakh and asked the complainant to deliver Rs 50000 through Sofi.
The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused senior security assistant red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant, added the agency.
The development underscores the need for vigilance against corruption for transparency in government institutions. The CBI has been tightening its grip against the menace of corruption in public offices, which directly impacts the common public.
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