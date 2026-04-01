ETV Bharat / state

CBI Arrests Provident Fund Commissioner In Jammu Kashmir Over Rs 1.5 Lakh Bribery Case

Srinagar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a senior official and his subordinate Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) employee, in Srinagar for alleged bribery charges.

The agency said that EPFO’s Regional Provident Fund Commissioner (RPFC) Vinay Kumar and a Senior Security Assistant of Amin Sofi, described as a “middle man”, were booked under sections 7 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (amended in 2018 and amended vide J&K Re-organisation Act 2019.

According to the CBI, the arrests were made after the Sofi was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a complainant. “The accused RPFC was also arrested after acknowledging the acceptance of a bribe by the middleman,” the CBI added.

The FIR seen by ETV Bharat said the CBI received a written complaint on March 3 from the Chairman of a school, Sanjay Verma of Ganderbal’s Beehama village, alleging Kumar demanded Rs 1,50,000 from him.