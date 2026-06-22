CBI Arrests Two Proclaimed Offenders Evading Arrest For Over 20 Years
Brijbhushan Prasad and Kartar Singh were wanted in a case registered on August 31, 2005, related to alleged misappropriation of Rs 1.25 crore
By PTI
Published : June 22, 2026 at 7:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The CBI has arrested two fugitives facing an Interpol Red Notice and wanted for over two decades in connection with siphoning of over Rs 1.25 crore from an SBI branch in Dhanbad, officials said Monday.
Brijbhushan Prasad and Kartar Singh were wanted in a case registered on August 31, 2005, related to alleged misappropriation of Rs 1.25 crore between November 2002 and June 2005, they said.
The duo escaped to Nepal to evade law after the CBI took over the investigation. Subsequently, a Red Notice was issued against them, and a reward of Rs 25,000 for giving information about them was also announced, the officials said.
"Subsequently, the accused were declared proclaimed offenders by the court... based on sustained efforts, technical inputs, meticulous follow-up and coordinated action by CBI, both the proclaimed offenders, who had been absconding for nearly two decades and were living under assumed identities to evade arrest, were apprehended on June 21, 2026 in a simultaneous operation conducted at two different locations," the CBI spokesperson said in a statement.
Prasad was arrested from Kopargaon in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, while Singh was arrested from Raipur in Chhattisgarh, they said.
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