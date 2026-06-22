ETV Bharat / state

CBI Arrests Two Proclaimed Offenders Evading Arrest For Over 20 Years

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested two fugitives facing an Interpol Red Notice and wanted for over two decades in connection with siphoning of over Rs 1.25 crore from an SBI branch in Dhanbad, officials said Monday.

Brijbhushan Prasad and Kartar Singh were wanted in a case registered on August 31, 2005, related to alleged misappropriation of Rs 1.25 crore between November 2002 and June 2005, they said.

The duo escaped to Nepal to evade law after the CBI took over the investigation. Subsequently, a Red Notice was issued against them, and a reward of Rs 25,000 for giving information about them was also announced, the officials said.