CBI Arrests Four Postal Employees In Bijapur Bribery Case, Seizes Rs 50,000

Bijapur: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested four postal Department employees which accepting bribes in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur, officials said on Thursday. The agency officials arrested the accused and seized Rs 50,000 while conducting a raid late Wednesday night, they said.

The arrests were made in the Bastar Division of the Chhattisgarh Postal Circle. Those arrested include Shashtri Kumar Pankra, Sub-Divisional Inspector (Postal) (SDI), Bijapur; Malouth Shobhan and Ambedkar Singh, Mail Overseers posted in Madded, Bhopalpattnam, Awapalli and Bijapur; and Santosh Andrik, a Dramin Dak Sevak (Assistant Branch Postmaster).

According to officials, the accused allegedly demanded bribes for appointments, transfers, relief from duty and approval of leave. Complaints claimed that amounts ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000 were charged per employee, and in some cases up to Rs 20,000.

One complainant, Branch Postmaster Ravindra from Dugoli, alleged that he was asked to pay Rs 5,000 at the time of joining in 2023 and that several employees were forced to pay money for joining, transfers and relieving. He claimed the practice had been continuing for nearly two years and that no official work was done without payment. Sources said that Shastri Kumar Pankra, SDI, takes money from everyone.