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CBI Arrests Former Panchkula Municipal Commissioner In Rs 79.46 Crore Embezzlement Case

Panchkula: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested former Panchkula Municipal Corporation Commissioner and IAS officer Ram Kumar Singh in connection with the alleged embezzlement of Rs 79.46 crore in government funds.

According to the CBI, the investigation revealed that a bank account of the Panchkula Municipal Corporation was opened at the IDFC First Bank's Sector-32 branch in Chandigarh in violation of Haryana Finance Department rules.

Investigators allege that the account documentation was deliberately prepared to facilitate and conceal fraudulent financial transactions. The agency probe claimed that then Singh, in collusion with bank officials, signed multiple cheques under the pretext of creating fixed deposits (FDs).

These signed cheques were allegedly handed over to bank officials through intermediariesm the CBI said.

According to the CBI, using those cheques, crores of rupees were withdrawn from the Municipal Corporation's account without any fixed deposits being created. The funds were subsequently diverted into shell companies allegedly controlled by bank officials, the CBI said.