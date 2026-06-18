CBI Arrests Former Panchkula Municipal Commissioner In Rs 79.46 Crore Embezzlement Case
The agency alleged that then Commissioner R.K. Singh, in collusion with bank officials, signed multiple cheques under the pretext of creating FDs. Reports Bhupinder Jishtu
Published : June 18, 2026 at 11:02 PM IST
Panchkula: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested former Panchkula Municipal Corporation Commissioner and IAS officer Ram Kumar Singh in connection with the alleged embezzlement of Rs 79.46 crore in government funds.
According to the CBI, the investigation revealed that a bank account of the Panchkula Municipal Corporation was opened at the IDFC First Bank's Sector-32 branch in Chandigarh in violation of Haryana Finance Department rules.
Investigators allege that the account documentation was deliberately prepared to facilitate and conceal fraudulent financial transactions. The agency probe claimed that then Singh, in collusion with bank officials, signed multiple cheques under the pretext of creating fixed deposits (FDs).
These signed cheques were allegedly handed over to bank officials through intermediariesm the CBI said.
According to the CBI, using those cheques, crores of rupees were withdrawn from the Municipal Corporation's account without any fixed deposits being created. The funds were subsequently diverted into shell companies allegedly controlled by bank officials, the CBI said.
The investigating agency said that both the former commissioner and the Municipal Corporation's senior accountant played active roles in the alleged scam. The senior accountant had already been arrested, and R.K. Singh has now been apprehended.
The CBI also conducted searches at Singh's residences in Chandigarh and Karnal, where it reportedly recovered several important documents related to the investigation. The case was handed over to the CBI at the request of the Haryana government.
According to investigators, the fraud is part of a much larger banking scam involving the alleged siphoning of nearly Rs 504 crore belonging to eight Haryana government departments. The CBI has so far filed chargesheets against 17 accused in the case. Those named include six officials from IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank, three Haryana government officials, two companies and six private individuals.
The agency has also taken over investigations into two other alleged financial fraud cases linked to Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) and the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST). Chargesheets have already been filed in both cases, while a senior Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer was previously arrested in connection with the CREST case.
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