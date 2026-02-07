20 Years On The Run, Former IOB Branch Manager Arrested By CBI In 2005 Fraud Case
The accused, Krishnamurti Raghunath, had allegedly defrauded the bank of about Rs 38.25 lakh using fake accounts.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 1:32 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a former branch manager of the Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) from Bengaluru, Karnataka, in connection with three bank fraud cases registered in Kolkata, West Bengal, in 2025.
The accused, Krishnamurti Raghunath, who was heading the Burrabazar branch of IOB (then Bharat Overseas Bank), had allegedly conspired with other accused to create fake bank accounts and defrauded the bank of about Rs 38.25 lakh, according to the CBI.
The central agency said that Raghunath had been absconding for nearly 20 years. It had registered three separate fraud cases against him in 2005. Following the investigation, a chargesheet was submitted to the court.
The CBI said that Raghunath had been summoned to appear in court several times, but he had not appeared and had evaded arrest for 20 years. Officials said that he had been changing his residences frequently due to fear of police action.
The accused has finally been arrested after a week-long operation in several states, including West Bengal, Maharashtra and Karnataka, to track him down. “He will be produced before the CBI Special Court in Bengaluru and produced before a court in Kolkata today on a transit warrant,” the CBI said in a press release.
