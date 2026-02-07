ETV Bharat / state

20 Years On The Run, Former IOB Branch Manager Arrested By CBI In 2005 Fraud Case

Bengaluru: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a former branch manager of the Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) from Bengaluru, Karnataka, in connection with three bank fraud cases registered in Kolkata, West Bengal, in 2025.

The accused, Krishnamurti Raghunath, who was heading the Burrabazar branch of IOB (then Bharat Overseas Bank), had allegedly conspired with other accused to create fake bank accounts and defrauded the bank of about Rs 38.25 lakh, according to the CBI.

The central agency said that Raghunath had been absconding for nearly 20 years. It had registered three separate fraud cases against him in 2005. Following the investigation, a chargesheet was submitted to the court.