CBI Arrests Central Power Research Institute Joint Director In Rs 9.5 Lakh Bribery Case

Bengaluru: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested Rajaram Mohanrao Chennu, Joint Director, Central Power Research Institute (CPRI), Bengaluru and Atul Khanna, Director, Sudhir Group of Companies, in a bribery case.

The CBI registered a case on Thursday against Rajaram and Khanna on the allegations that they were indulging in corrupt activities of obtaining bribes for issuing favourable test reports in respect of the electrical equipment produced by the Sudhir Group of Companies, a release from the CBI said.

Following the FIR registration, the CBI laid a trap and arrested Rajaram and Atul while transacting the bribe amount of Rs 9.5 lakh on Friday in Bengaluru.

During searches at the residence of Rajaram, Rs 3.59 crore cash as well as foreign currency, including US Dollars, Hong Kong Dollars, Singapore Dollars, Indonesian Rupiah, Malaysian Ringgit, Euros, Yuan (Renminbi), Swedish Krona, and UAE Dirhams worth Rs 4,05,858, along with jewellery and other incriminating documents and items, was recovered, the probe agency said.