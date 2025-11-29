ETV Bharat / state

CBI Arrests Assistant Professor In UKSSSC Paper Leak Case

Dehradun: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which recently took over the probe into the Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) paper leak case, has arrested an assistant professor along with two siblings in the case, officials said.

According to the officials, the assistant professor Suman working at the Shaheed Srimati Hansa Dhanai Rajkiya Mahavidyalaya, Tehri Garhwal was arrested along with Mohd Khalid and his sister Sabiha on Friday. Suman is accused of solving part of Khalid's question paper through his sister Sabiha.

The trio was later produced in the designated court after medical examination as per officials.