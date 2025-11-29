CBI Arrests Assistant Professor In UKSSSC Paper Leak Case
The Assistant Professor Suman along with two siblings Khalid and Sabiha were arrested by the CBI on Friday based on the examination of mobile phones.
Published : November 29, 2025 at 12:17 PM IST
Dehradun: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which recently took over the probe into the Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) paper leak case, has arrested an assistant professor along with two siblings in the case, officials said.
According to the officials, the assistant professor Suman working at the Shaheed Srimati Hansa Dhanai Rajkiya Mahavidyalaya, Tehri Garhwal was arrested along with Mohd Khalid and his sister Sabiha on Friday. Suman is accused of solving part of Khalid's question paper through his sister Sabiha.
The trio was later produced in the designated court after medical examination as per officials.
The arrest of the trio comes a day after the CBI took over the graduate level examination paper leak case on recommendation by the Pushkar Singh Dhami government following strong protest by the aspirants.
The UKSSSC exam was conducted across the state on September 21. Shortly after the exam began, some UKSSSC exam papers went viral on social media. A subsequent investigation revealed that the leaked papers were from the Adarsh Bal Sadan Inter College, Bahadurpur Jat, Haridwar. This sparked an uproar across the state putting the commission in the dock. The state government later cancelled the exam in October. More than one lakh candidates had appeared in the examination for 416 posts.
It is alleged that shortly after the exam began, accused Khalid went to the washroom and took a few photos of the exam paper and sent three pages to his sister, Sabiha. Sabiha is accused of sending the questions to Suman, who solved them for Khalid. Suman, instead of informing the police, allegedly informed President of the Uttarakhand Swabhiman Morcha, Bobby Panwar, who circulated the content on social media leading to an uproar. (With inputs from agencies)
