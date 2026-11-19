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CBI Arrests Three Including Bank Manager For Seeking Bribe For Sanctioning Loan In Dehradun

The accused were caught red-handed ( Representative Image/IANS )

Dehradun: The Anti-Corruption Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested three persons, including the branch manager of the Bank of Baroda’s Indira Nagar branch in Uttarakhand capital Dehradun, over bribery charges.

It is alleged that a bribe of Rs 9 lakh was demanded from the complainant in exchange for the approval and disbursement of a loan amounting to Rs 1.8 crore. The three accused were produced before the court by the CBI on November 19.

According to the CBI, a resident of Clement Town had applied for a loan of Rs 1.8 crore against property at the Bank of Baroda’s Indira Nagar branch. It is alleged that in exchange for the approval and disbursement of this loan, the branch manager, Prem Ranjan, along with three private persons—who were operating as Direct Selling Agents (DSAs)—demanded a bribe equivalent to 5 per cent of the loan amount, totalling Rs 9 lakh. The complainant stated that the accused had already collected Rs 2.5 lakh in cash and were pressuring him to pay the remaining Rs 6.5 lakh. Following the instructions of the accused, the complainant provided two undated cheques—for Rs 3.8 lakh and Rs 2.2 lakh, respectively—and agreed to pay Rs 50,000 in cash.