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CBFC Assures Bombay High Court Of Decision On Yogi Adityanath Biopic Within Two Days

Yogi Adityanath. ( IANS )

Mumbai: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) assured the Bombay High Court that it will take a decision in two days on the certification of Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi, a biopic on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

After the CBFC's commitment, a division bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere and Justice Dr. Neela Gokhale dismissed the film producer's petition. The producers approached the High Court claiming the censor board was delaying the certification of the film, its teaser, trailer and songs deliberately under pressure from the government.

Speaking for the petitioner, senior advocate Ravi Kadam apprised the court that the picture is fixed for the worldwide theatrical release on August 1. Advance payments have already been made to the cinema halls, and if the release gets delayed further, it would cause huge financial losses to the producers.

Kadam mentioned that the censor certificate application was filed on June 5. According to the rules, the board is supposed to do a first inspection in seven days, and at the latest, the final verdict about the film’s screening must be given in 15 days.