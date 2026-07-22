Tamil Nadu: CBCID To Probe Torture Allegations Responsible For Disabled Person’s Death In Nagercoil Prison
The investigation into the custodial death of disabled trader Sabari Varman in Nagercoil prison has been transferred to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 7:24 PM IST
Kanyakumari: The investigation into the death of Sabari Varman, a differently-abled person in Nagercoil prison, has been handed over to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CBCID).
District Superintendent of Police R Stalin ordered the transfer of the case. Varman lived in the Ithangadu area near Suchindram in Kanyakumari district and was arrested by the Thenthamaraikulam police on July 9 for allegedly selling banned tobacco products and lodged in Nagercoil prison. He died in judicial custody on July 13.
There were complaints that he endured severe torture by three wardens and eight prisoners, which led to his death and subsequent protests from his family. Political leaders and social activists have called for a CBI investigation into the case.
While Opposition parties criticized the Tamil Nadu government for its handling of the situation, Varman's staged a protest demanding a fair investigation. After the death, the Nesamani Nagar police started investigating the matter and formed a special investigation team to examine the circumstances surrounding trader's killing.
Subsequently besides prison warden Jagan, chief warden Suresh, and guard Sivakumar were arrested. They are now lodged in Nanguneri prison in Nellai district. Prisoners Vishnu, Sarathi, Jagan, Sarath, Veriyaperumal, Sethuram, Ajith, and Aravind were also arrested for the murder and lodged in Palayankottai prison in Nellai district.
The special investigation team has questioned the detainees while forensic experts inspected the Nagercoil branch prison and collected evidence from the scene.
After the transfer of the case to CBCID, officers began obtaining documents from the special investigation team.
"The case has now been handed over to the CBCID, which has started obtaining all records from the special police team," officials said. "Sabarivarman's family has raised several questions about the circumstances of his death, and the CBCID investigation will look into those issues," officials added.
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