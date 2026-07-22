ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: CBCID To Probe Torture Allegations Responsible For Disabled Person’s Death In Nagercoil Prison

Kanyakumari: The investigation into the death of Sabari Varman, a differently-abled person in Nagercoil prison, has been handed over to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CBCID).

District Superintendent of Police R Stalin ordered the transfer of the case. Varman lived in the Ithangadu area near Suchindram in Kanyakumari district and was arrested by the Thenthamaraikulam police on July 9 for allegedly selling banned tobacco products and lodged in Nagercoil prison. He died in judicial custody on July 13.

There were complaints that he endured severe torture by three wardens and eight prisoners, which led to his death and subsequent protests from his family. Political leaders and social activists have called for a CBI investigation into the case.

While Opposition parties criticized the Tamil Nadu government for its handling of the situation, Varman's staged a protest demanding a fair investigation. After the death, the Nesamani Nagar police started investigating the matter and formed a special investigation team to examine the circumstances surrounding trader's killing.