Catholic Bishops’ Body Annual General Body Meeting In Bengaluru From Today

Bengaluru: The 37th General Body Meeting of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) will be held in Bengaluru starting Wednesday, organisers said.

The biennial meeting will be held at St. John’s National Academy of Health Sciences till February 10, bringing together Catholic bishops and Church leaders from across the country. According to organisers, this year’s meeting will focus on the theme “Faith and the Nation: The Church’s Witness to India’s Constitutional Vision.” Discussions will centre on the role of the Church in nation-building and its engagement with constitutional values in the present social and political context.

Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, Apostolic Nuncio to India and Nepal, will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony. A senior CBCI office-bearer stated that the gathering is intended to be both reflective and action-oriented.

“The General Body Meeting provides a space for collective discernment on how the Church can continue to serve society while remaining faithful to the constitutional vision of justice, equality, and dignity for all,” he said. A key part of the assembly will be a series of sessions examining the current socio-political situation in the country, with a special focus on constitutional values.