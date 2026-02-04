Catholic Bishops’ Body Annual General Body Meeting In Bengaluru From Today
This year’s meeting will focus on the theme “Faith and the Nation: The Church’s Witness to India’s Constitutional Vision.”
Published : February 4, 2026 at 8:08 AM IST
Bengaluru: The 37th General Body Meeting of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) will be held in Bengaluru starting Wednesday, organisers said.
The biennial meeting will be held at St. John’s National Academy of Health Sciences till February 10, bringing together Catholic bishops and Church leaders from across the country. According to organisers, this year’s meeting will focus on the theme “Faith and the Nation: The Church’s Witness to India’s Constitutional Vision.” Discussions will centre on the role of the Church in nation-building and its engagement with constitutional values in the present social and political context.
Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, Apostolic Nuncio to India and Nepal, will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony. A senior CBCI office-bearer stated that the gathering is intended to be both reflective and action-oriented.
“The General Body Meeting provides a space for collective discernment on how the Church can continue to serve society while remaining faithful to the constitutional vision of justice, equality, and dignity for all,” he said. A key part of the assembly will be a series of sessions examining the current socio-political situation in the country, with a special focus on constitutional values.
Legal and academic experts, including former Supreme Court judge Justice K. M. Joseph and Prof. D. Dominic, will offer responses and perspectives during these discussions. “These sessions are intended to help Church leaders understand the challenges facing Indian democracy today and to reflect on the Church’s responsibility in this context,” an organiser explained.
The meeting will also include elections for chairpersons of different CBCI offices, as well as the election of CBCI office-bearers. The General Body Meeting will conclude on February 10 with a valedictory function, followed by a press briefing.
The CBCI General Body Meeting is held once every two years and is considered one of the most important forums for collective decision-making within the Catholic Church in India.
