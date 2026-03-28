ETV Bharat / state

CBCI Flags ‘Existential Threat’ To Minority Institutions In Proposed FCRA Bill 2026

In a statement issued on March 28, the CBCI expressed apprehension that the proposed provisions could severely impact organisations dependent on foreign contributions for social, educational, and charitable activities across the country.

New Delhi: The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) on Saturday raised concerns over the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Bill, 2026. It warned that the legislation could pose an existential threat to minority institutions and civil society organisations.

At the centre of the criticism are clauses that empower the Central Government to deny licence renewals and assume control over the funds, properties, and assets of NGOs and minority institutions through a designated authority. The CBCI described the provision that allows the government takeover in cases of cancellation, surrender, or even delays in FCRA registration renewal as “undemocratic” and “unconstitutional,” and a violation of principles of natural justice.

The bishops also warned that the proposed rules grant excessive discretionary powers to authorities, which increases the risk of arbitrary decision-making and executive overreach into constitutionally guaranteed freedoms. They argued that such measures could weaken democratic accountability by putting independent organisations under state control.

Calling for a review of the Bill, the CBCI urged the Centre to withdraw provisions related to asset takeover. It also demanded the creation of an independent appellate mechanism within the legislation to safeguard the rights of citizens and minority communities against administrative excesses.