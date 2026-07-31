Nagercoil Custodial Death: CB-CID Finds Undertrial Sabari Varman Was Tied Up And Beaten To Death
Sabari, a person with disabilities in Kanyakumari district, was arrested by police on charges of selling gutkha and remanded to jail.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST
Kanyakumari: The CB-CID investigation into the custodial death of undertrial prisoner Sabari Varman has revealed that he was brutally assaulted after his hands and legs were tied with his own lungi inside Nagercoil prison, allegedly at the instigation of prison wardens.
Sabari Varman (35), a person with disabilities and a resident of Ithangadu near North Thamaraikulam in Kanyakumari district, was arrested by South Thamaraikulam police on charges of illegally selling gutkha products and remanded to Nagercoil District Jail.
He died under suspicious circumstances on July 13 while lodged in the prison as an undertrial prisoner. Subsequent investigations revealed that he had allegedly been beaten to death inside the jail.
Following the incident, police arrested 11 persons, including prison warden Jagan, head warden Suresh, jail guard Sivakumar, and undertrial inmates Vishnu, Sarathi, Jagan, Sarath, Perumal, Sethuram, Ajith and Aravind. The prison officials were remanded to Nanguneri Sub-Jail, while the eight inmates were shifted to Palayamkottai Central Prison.
The case was later transferred to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) for a detailed probe.
A CB-CID team led by Superintendent of Police A Sajitha launched an investigation, examining the crime scene at Nagercoil prison, questioning prison officials, recording statements from the victim's family, and conducting separate interrogations of the arrested prison staff and inmates.
According to the CB-CID's findings, Sabari Varman repeatedly shouted on the night of the incident, asking to see his wife and children. Other inmates reportedly complained to prison officials about the disturbance.
Investigators found that after the eight inmates returned from kitchen duty, prison wardens allegedly instructed them to assault Sabari Varman for creating a disturbance.
The inmates allegedly attacked him mercilessly. During the assault, they removed his lungi and used it to tie his hands and legs. Investigators said Sabari Varman attempted to free himself, which reportedly enraged the attackers further.
The accused then allegedly retied his hands tightly with the lungi and continued to assault him brutally until he collapsed. The CB-CID investigation concluded that he succumbed to the injuries sustained in the assault.
Sources said the CB-CID is now planning to take all 11 accused into custody for custodial interrogation as part of the ongoing investigation into the custodial death.
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