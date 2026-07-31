ETV Bharat / state

Nagercoil Custodial Death: CB-CID Finds Undertrial Sabari Varman Was Tied Up And Beaten To Death

Kanyakumari: The CB-CID investigation into the custodial death of undertrial prisoner Sabari Varman has revealed that he was brutally assaulted after his hands and legs were tied with his own lungi inside Nagercoil prison, allegedly at the instigation of prison wardens.

Sabari Varman (35), a person with disabilities and a resident of Ithangadu near North Thamaraikulam in Kanyakumari district, was arrested by South Thamaraikulam police on charges of illegally selling gutkha products and remanded to Nagercoil District Jail.

He died under suspicious circumstances on July 13 while lodged in the prison as an undertrial prisoner. Subsequent investigations revealed that he had allegedly been beaten to death inside the jail.

Following the incident, police arrested 11 persons, including prison warden Jagan, head warden Suresh, jail guard Sivakumar, and undertrial inmates Vishnu, Sarathi, Jagan, Sarath, Perumal, Sethuram, Ajith and Aravind. The prison officials were remanded to Nanguneri Sub-Jail, while the eight inmates were shifted to Palayamkottai Central Prison.

The case was later transferred to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) for a detailed probe.

A CB-CID team led by Superintendent of Police A Sajitha launched an investigation, examining the crime scene at Nagercoil prison, questioning prison officials, recording statements from the victim's family, and conducting separate interrogations of the arrested prison staff and inmates.