CB-CID Officials Raid Multiple Locations Over Fraudulent Registration Of Palani Temple Lands
The raids targeted the officials and individuals who had registered the temple property estimated to be worth Rs 100 crore for Rs 2 crore.
By PTI
Published : July 18, 2026 at 9:04 PM IST
Dindigul: Teams from the Crime Branch CID on Saturday initiated searches in multiple locations in Dindigul district relating to the alleged fraudulent registration of temple lands of the renowned Sri Dhandayudhapani Swamy shrine in Palani.
The raids targeted the officials and individuals who had registered the temple property estimated to be worth Rs 100 crore for Rs 2 crore. The irregularities came to light during a verification by the temple authorities, recently.
Following a political outrage, the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police transferred the investigation to the CB-CID on July 15.
A source said the searches were conducted at the residences of a sub-registrar, land broker and those who signed the documents as witnesses in Dindigul, Palani and Oddanchatram areas to investigate the irregularities.
Justifying the searches, state Law Minister C T R Nirmal Kumar stressed the need for a comprehensive investigation into the fraudulent land registration cases, particularly those involving temples, lakes, and water bodies over the last five years.
He said those involved in such illegal registrations will be held accountable.
"Many such irregularities took place during the past five years of the DMK regime and they are coming to light now. We have paved the way for the CB-CID to investigate the case," Kumar told reporters in Madurai and highlighted that the culprits would be brought to book.