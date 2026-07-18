ETV Bharat / state

CB-CID Officials Raid Multiple Locations Over Fraudulent Registration Of Palani Temple Lands

Dindigul: Teams from the Crime Branch CID on Saturday initiated searches in multiple locations in Dindigul district relating to the alleged fraudulent registration of temple lands of the renowned Sri Dhandayudhapani Swamy shrine in Palani.

The raids targeted the officials and individuals who had registered the temple property estimated to be worth Rs 100 crore for Rs 2 crore. The irregularities came to light during a verification by the temple authorities, recently.

Following a political outrage, the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police transferred the investigation to the CB-CID on July 15.

A source said the searches were conducted at the residences of a sub-registrar, land broker and those who signed the documents as witnesses in Dindigul, Palani and Oddanchatram areas to investigate the irregularities.