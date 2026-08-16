ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Forest Firing Deaths: Protesters Call Off Stir After Compensation Assurance

Chamarajanagara: Protests by the families and villagers of Tomiyar Palya over the deaths of three people in a firing incident in the Shagya zone of the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary in Karnataka were called off on Sunday after Hanur MLA M.R. Manjunath assured compensation and action against those found responsible.

The MLA visited the protest site in Hanur and assured the families that each of the three deceased would receive a total compensation of Rs 15 lakh. The state government has announced an interim compensation of Rs 5 lakh, while Manjunath said he would personally provide Rs 10 lakh.

The state government has ordered a magistrate inquiry into the incident, and the MLA assured protesters that action, including suspension of officials found guilty, would be taken based on the findings. An FIR has already been registered against forest department officials and staff in connection with the firing. An investigation team has also been formed.

Following the assurance, protestors announced that they were temporarily withdrawing the protest. Traffic on the Male Mahadeshwara Betta main road, which had been blocked since Saturday, resumed and normal life returned to the area.

Three men, identified as Antoniswamy (50), John Rose Peter (45) and Kumar (33), were killed in firing by forest personnel in the Shagya area of the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday morning. According to a complaint filed by Antoniswamy’s wife, Lourdameri, the three men had gone into the forest on Friday evening along with Mahimadas to search for two cattle that had gone missing.

The complaint alleged that the men slept near a rock in the forest after failing to find the cattle. Mahimadas told the family that he woke up during the night and later fled the spot. According to the complaint, forest personnel opened fire on the three men while they were sleeping around 5 AM. The family has alleged that the men were killed unlawfully and sought action against the forest personnel.