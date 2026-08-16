Karnataka Forest Firing Deaths: Protesters Call Off Stir After Compensation Assurance
Protests over the killing were withdrawn after Hanur MLA assured Rs 15 lakh compensation to bereaved family and action against guilty officials.
Published : August 16, 2026 at 7:32 PM IST
Chamarajanagara: Protests by the families and villagers of Tomiyar Palya over the deaths of three people in a firing incident in the Shagya zone of the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary in Karnataka were called off on Sunday after Hanur MLA M.R. Manjunath assured compensation and action against those found responsible.
The MLA visited the protest site in Hanur and assured the families that each of the three deceased would receive a total compensation of Rs 15 lakh. The state government has announced an interim compensation of Rs 5 lakh, while Manjunath said he would personally provide Rs 10 lakh.
The state government has ordered a magistrate inquiry into the incident, and the MLA assured protesters that action, including suspension of officials found guilty, would be taken based on the findings. An FIR has already been registered against forest department officials and staff in connection with the firing. An investigation team has also been formed.
Following the assurance, protestors announced that they were temporarily withdrawing the protest. Traffic on the Male Mahadeshwara Betta main road, which had been blocked since Saturday, resumed and normal life returned to the area.
Three men, identified as Antoniswamy (50), John Rose Peter (45) and Kumar (33), were killed in firing by forest personnel in the Shagya area of the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday morning. According to a complaint filed by Antoniswamy’s wife, Lourdameri, the three men had gone into the forest on Friday evening along with Mahimadas to search for two cattle that had gone missing.
The complaint alleged that the men slept near a rock in the forest after failing to find the cattle. Mahimadas told the family that he woke up during the night and later fled the spot. According to the complaint, forest personnel opened fire on the three men while they were sleeping around 5 AM. The family has alleged that the men were killed unlawfully and sought action against the forest personnel.
The Forest Department has given a different account of the incident. According to its statement, officials received information about suspected poachers entering the Holemuri Datti forest area with guns.
Two teams were formed, and an operation was initiated. The department claimed that the suspected poachers, who were allegedly hiding among rocks and bushes, suddenly attacked the forest personnel with rifles around 5-5.30 AM, following which the officials retaliated in self-defence.
The department said that after hearing cries from the area, personnel approached the spot and found three injured people and another person fleeing. The three were taken to Kollegal Sub-Divisional Hospital, where doctors declared them dead. The department also claimed that two rifles, two bags containing around 20 kg of meat, a head torch, battery, gunpowder, bullets and other items were recovered from the spot.
Southern Zone Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr M.B. Boralingaiah said a detailed investigation would be conducted and the truth would be established based on evidence. He said the deceased’s family had alleged that the firing was carried out on sleeping persons, while the Forest Department maintained that its personnel had acted in self-defence.
The IGP said investigators would examine both versions and determine whether the deceased had any previous involvement in poaching. He also said the type of meat allegedly recovered from the spot was yet to be established.
Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has ordered a magistrate inquiry into the firing. Kollegal Assistant Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Meena said the Chamarajanagar District Magistrate had ordered the investigation and given seven days to submit the report.
Read More