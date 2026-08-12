ETV Bharat / state

Cauvery Water Dispute: Mixed Response To Karnataka Bandh Call By Vatal Nagaraj On August 13

Bengaluru/Mysuru: The Karnataka Bandh called by Vatal Nagaraj, president of the Federation of Kannada Organizations on Thursday to condemn the Cauvery River Water Control Committee's order to release water to Tamil Nadu has evoked mixed response in the state.

While some prominent organizations have extended their direct support to the bandh, others said their support will be 'moral'.

Along with the alliance led by Vatal Nagaraj, Dr Rajkumar Fan Club, Kannada Sene and Kannada Jagruti Vedike have come forward to support the Bandh. On the other hand, many prominent organizations have decided to stay away from the bandh.

Both the Narayana Gowda faction and Shivaramegowda faction of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike have made it clear that they will not support the bandh. Along with this, the Private Transport Federation, the Federation of State Farmers' Organizations, KSRTC, BMTC, Metro Staff Federations and most auto drivers' unions have decided not to support the bandh.

On the other hand, private schools' associations such as RUPSA and CAMS, and hotel owners' associations have only extended 'moral' support to the shutdown call. The Praveen Shetty faction of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, which had initially expressed support, has decided not to support the bandh anymore.

"Our support for Vatal's fight on the Cauvery dispute issue has been there since the beginning and it will continue. But we do not support the bandh he has called for in this issue. If necessary, we will appeal Vatal Nagaraj to take all the organizations into confidence and hold a bandh in the coming days," said Praveen Shetty.

He said, 'There is no doubt about Vatal Nagaraj's fight. We have not withdrawn our support for the bandh due to pressure from anyone. When we called for the bandh, there was a shortage of rain. Currently, the state is receiving good rainfall. The government has also said that it will challenge the order of the Cauvery Water Control Committee and file an appeal. Therefore, we have withdrawn our support.''

The Karnataka State Association of Private School Managements (CAMS) has withdrawn its call for closure and holiday for schools. Instead of declaring a full holiday for the bandh, the CAMS association has decided to provide only 'moral' and peaceful support to the bandh. CAMS General Secretary D Shashikumar said many academic days have already been lost and aided schools are suffering due to shortage of teachers. In addition, the extension of the Special Voters' List (SIR) work is further harming the teaching and learning process, and it is not appropriate to give holidays to schools in the interest of students, he said.

Mysuru