Cauvery Water Dispute: Mixed Response To Karnataka Bandh Call By Vatal Nagaraj On August 13
While some prominent organizations have extended their direct support to the bandh, others said their support will be 'moral'.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 9:21 PM IST
Bengaluru/Mysuru: The Karnataka Bandh called by Vatal Nagaraj, president of the Federation of Kannada Organizations on Thursday to condemn the Cauvery River Water Control Committee's order to release water to Tamil Nadu has evoked mixed response in the state.
While some prominent organizations have extended their direct support to the bandh, others said their support will be 'moral'.
Along with the alliance led by Vatal Nagaraj, Dr Rajkumar Fan Club, Kannada Sene and Kannada Jagruti Vedike have come forward to support the Bandh. On the other hand, many prominent organizations have decided to stay away from the bandh.
Both the Narayana Gowda faction and Shivaramegowda faction of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike have made it clear that they will not support the bandh. Along with this, the Private Transport Federation, the Federation of State Farmers' Organizations, KSRTC, BMTC, Metro Staff Federations and most auto drivers' unions have decided not to support the bandh.
On the other hand, private schools' associations such as RUPSA and CAMS, and hotel owners' associations have only extended 'moral' support to the shutdown call. The Praveen Shetty faction of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, which had initially expressed support, has decided not to support the bandh anymore.
"Our support for Vatal's fight on the Cauvery dispute issue has been there since the beginning and it will continue. But we do not support the bandh he has called for in this issue. If necessary, we will appeal Vatal Nagaraj to take all the organizations into confidence and hold a bandh in the coming days," said Praveen Shetty.
He said, 'There is no doubt about Vatal Nagaraj's fight. We have not withdrawn our support for the bandh due to pressure from anyone. When we called for the bandh, there was a shortage of rain. Currently, the state is receiving good rainfall. The government has also said that it will challenge the order of the Cauvery Water Control Committee and file an appeal. Therefore, we have withdrawn our support.''
The Karnataka State Association of Private School Managements (CAMS) has withdrawn its call for closure and holiday for schools. Instead of declaring a full holiday for the bandh, the CAMS association has decided to provide only 'moral' and peaceful support to the bandh. CAMS General Secretary D Shashikumar said many academic days have already been lost and aided schools are suffering due to shortage of teachers. In addition, the extension of the Special Voters' List (SIR) work is further harming the teaching and learning process, and it is not appropriate to give holidays to schools in the interest of students, he said.
Mysuru
Since the bandh did not receive full support in the Cauvery basin districts, there are clear signs that the bandh will be limited to symbolic protests by pro-Kannada organizations.
"Mysuru city transport, rural transport, schools-colleges and shops will function as usual, and we support the Cauvery struggle. However, we do not support the statewide bandh. Hotels will function as usual", said Narayana Gowda, president of the Mysuru City Hotel Owners' Association.
"Vatal Nagaraj's decision to call for a bandh is unilateral. We do not support the bandh. But we do support the Cauvery struggle. For that, we will symbolically lie down in silence at the Ording Circle in Mysuru and protest for only one hour on the bandh day," said Mohan Kumar, state president of the Karnataka Guard.
The Cauvery Action Committee and the Karnataka Sena have decided to support the bandh and block buses leaving the Mysuru rural bus stand at 6:30 am. On the other hand, the Karnataka State Farmers' Association, the state president of the Green Army, Badagalpura Nagendra, has decided to support the bandh and protest.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Sugarcane Growers' Association has also not supported the bandh. "15,000 cusecs of water is already flowing from the Kabini reservoir everyday, so what is the use of a bandh now?," asked Bhagyaraj of the farmers' wing of the Sugarcane Growers' Association.
Mysuru City police commissioner Seema Latkar said since the bandh did not receive full support, the situation will become normal after 11 am on Thursday. Shops, transport, schools and colleges will function as usual. "There will be no shortage of essential goods. Hotels have already not expressed support for the bandh and cinema halls will remain open," Latkar said.
Mandya
The bandh is unlikely to get as much support this time in Mandya. Various pro-farmer organizations have decided to hold a symbolic protest in the Mandya city circle. However, the bandh is unlikely to succeed. The Cauvery fight in the old Mysuru region has a long history. However, the possibility of getting support for the Karnataka bandh this time is less in Mysuru, Mandya, and Chamarajanagar regions, and there are signs that the bandh will be limited to protests only. However, as usual, tight police security arrangements have been made in this area to ensure order.
Also Read
SC To Hear Tamil Nadu's Plea On Cauvery Water Release On August 17