ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Minister Chaluvarayaswamy denies KRS water release to Tamil Nadu

Mandya: Karnataka Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy on Saturday dismissed allegations that the state government had released Cauvery water from the Krishnaraja Sagar Dam to Tamil Nadu. He said no water had been released to Tamil Nadu from KRS in June or July.

Responding to allegations by some farmer leaders and BJP leaders, the minister said, “No water has been released from the KRS Dam for Tamil Nadu. We are supposed to release water to Tamil Nadu from June itself. But we did not release water in June or July.” He explained that when there was an order to release 3,500 cusecs, the actual outflow was higher.

“Now, the Cauvery Water Management Authority has directed us to release 12,000 cusecs. Around 10,000 cusecs is being released from Kabini. Seepage water is also reaching Tamil Nadu,” the Water Resource Minister said.

BJP leaders and Kannada outfits on Saturday alleged that water had been released from the KRS reservoir to Tamil Nadu around midnight. Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj condemned the alleged release and said his organisation, Kannada Chalavali Vatal Paksha, would lay siege to the KRS Dam within the next two days.

The alleged release follows the Cauvery Water Management Authority's direction to Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days, according to BJP Mandya unit spokesperson Manjunath. The KRS Dam is located in Mandya district.

“The water was released from KRS around midnight. The flow in the Cauvery river has increased following the release,” Manjunath told PTI.

Manjunath alleged that the release was taking place despite the state government's earlier position that it would not release water to Tamil Nadu, citing concerns over availability for farmers and drinking-water requirements. He shared a video purportedly showing water being released from the dam.