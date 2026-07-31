ETV Bharat / state

Cauvery Row: Pro-Kannada Outfits Call Karnataka Bandh On August 13 To Protest CWRC Order

Bengaluru: Protests have intensified across Karnataka against the order of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

A coalition of pro-Kannada and farmer organizations has called for a Karnataka bandh on August 13 to protest the order. Vatal Nagaraj, president of the coalition of pro-Kannada organizations, announced the bandh on Friday. He said the decision was taken at a meeting of the coalition held at a private hotel in the city.

Nagaraj said, "A huge protest needs to be waged in the state. We are going to stage a statewide bandh from 6 am to 6 pm on August 13. I urge people to support the bandh".

He said, "To be honest, our intention is not to fight a war with Tamil Nadu. We are all human beings and should live together. But the people of Tamil Nadu have been causing serious trouble since the beginning on the Cauvery water issue".

In its order, the CWRC has asked Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu per day. "If this happens, Krishna Raja Sagara Dam will become an empty field. The Chief Minister could build a cricket field on the dam," Nagaraj said.