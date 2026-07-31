Cauvery Row: Pro-Kannada Outfits Call Karnataka Bandh On August 13 To Protest CWRC Order
Vatal Nagaraj, president of coalition of pro-Kannada organizations said bandh will be staged from 6 am to 6 pm. He sought support for the bandh.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
Bengaluru: Protests have intensified across Karnataka against the order of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.
A coalition of pro-Kannada and farmer organizations has called for a Karnataka bandh on August 13 to protest the order. Vatal Nagaraj, president of the coalition of pro-Kannada organizations, announced the bandh on Friday. He said the decision was taken at a meeting of the coalition held at a private hotel in the city.
Nagaraj said, "A huge protest needs to be waged in the state. We are going to stage a statewide bandh from 6 am to 6 pm on August 13. I urge people to support the bandh".
He said, "To be honest, our intention is not to fight a war with Tamil Nadu. We are all human beings and should live together. But the people of Tamil Nadu have been causing serious trouble since the beginning on the Cauvery water issue".
In its order, the CWRC has asked Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu per day. "If this happens, Krishna Raja Sagara Dam will become an empty field. The Chief Minister could build a cricket field on the dam," Nagaraj said.
He said it is anticipated that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay Chandrasekha may visit Karnataka. "If he comes here to discuss issue of Cauvery water, we will siege the airport on that day. If he comes and discusses other issues, we will welcome him", Nagaraj said.
He said Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had called an all-party meeting on the issue. "But it will be a meeting of Congress, BJP and JDS and no irrigation experts and members of organizations will attend it," Nagaraj said.
Meanwhile, Shivakumar appealed farmers to call off the Karnataka bandh in a press conference on Friday afternoon. ''Our government will protect the interests of the state. We will protect the interests of the farmers. We have not given up on them. That is our commitment. BY Vijayendra is protesting but there is no need for it. Pro-Kannada organizations have called for a bandh on August 13 and there is no need for it. The bandh will cause problems for the people. I humbly request you not to hold a bandh. We are on your side," the Chief Minister said.
Following the farmers' protests and outrage, cinema staff removed Tamil Nadu CM's posters and cancelled the screenings of the film Jananayagan for the day. The protesters, led by Hallikerehundi Bhagyaraj, state president of the Karnataka State Sugarcane Growers Association, gathered in front of Basaveshwara theatre in Chamarajanagar city and held a protest holding empty plates and pots.
Also Read
Tamil Nadu Govt To Approach SC To Secure Its Share Of Cauvery Water: Minister