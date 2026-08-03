ETV Bharat / state

Cauvery Row: As Tamil Nadu Moves Supreme Court, Karnataka To Release Water On Monday

Dharmapuri/Chennai: Even as Tamil Nadu on Monday filed a petition in the Supreme Court over the Cauvery water issue, officials said water from the river released by Karnataka is expected to reach Tamil Nadu border at Biligundulu late on Monday evening or Tuesday morning.

The Cauvery river basin in Tamil Nadu has been dry due to deficient southwest monsoon this year. Moreover, the farmers have been badly affected as the Karnataka government has refused to release the water that was supposed to be released to Tamil Nadu. Due to this, the water inflow to the Mettur dam has also decreased.

At the same time, as more water was being released for drinking water needs, the water level in the dam had been decreasing rapidly. In such a situation, the Cauvery Water Management Authority had ordered the Karnataka govt to release 3,500 cubic feet per second of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days. The order led to protests and tensions on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border.

But, unexpectedly, heavy rains have intensified in Karnataka and Kerala, and the dams in the states are filling up fast. In particular, as the Kabini dam is about to fill up, Karnataka government has been releasing around 25,000 cubic feet of water into the Cauvery river for the last two days, said officials.

As of 12 noon on Monday, the water released from Kabini Dam has not yet reached the Kollegall area of ​​Karnataka. As a result, Cauvery water is expected to reach the Bilikundulu area on the Tamil Nadu border late on Monday or Tuesday morning.

The water inflow into Hogenakkal for the last three days has been 500 cubic feet. Last year, the water inflow was 43,000 cubic feet in July and 16,000 cubic feet in August. However, it is 500 cubic feet this year.

One of the important festivals celebrated by the people of Dharmapuri district is Aadi 18. On the Aadi Perukku day, due to the low water flow in the Hogenakkal area, the number of tourists has decreased significantly this year.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government, on the instructions of Chief Minister Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar has filed a case in the Supreme Court on the Cauvery water dispute.