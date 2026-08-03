Cauvery Row: As Tamil Nadu Moves Supreme Court, Karnataka To Release Water On Monday
A release said Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, on the advice of senior lawyers, approached the Supreme Court and instructed it to obtain an appropriate order.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST
Dharmapuri/Chennai: Even as Tamil Nadu on Monday filed a petition in the Supreme Court over the Cauvery water issue, officials said water from the river released by Karnataka is expected to reach Tamil Nadu border at Biligundulu late on Monday evening or Tuesday morning.
The Cauvery river basin in Tamil Nadu has been dry due to deficient southwest monsoon this year. Moreover, the farmers have been badly affected as the Karnataka government has refused to release the water that was supposed to be released to Tamil Nadu. Due to this, the water inflow to the Mettur dam has also decreased.
At the same time, as more water was being released for drinking water needs, the water level in the dam had been decreasing rapidly. In such a situation, the Cauvery Water Management Authority had ordered the Karnataka govt to release 3,500 cubic feet per second of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days. The order led to protests and tensions on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border.
But, unexpectedly, heavy rains have intensified in Karnataka and Kerala, and the dams in the states are filling up fast. In particular, as the Kabini dam is about to fill up, Karnataka government has been releasing around 25,000 cubic feet of water into the Cauvery river for the last two days, said officials.
As of 12 noon on Monday, the water released from Kabini Dam has not yet reached the Kollegall area of Karnataka. As a result, Cauvery water is expected to reach the Bilikundulu area on the Tamil Nadu border late on Monday or Tuesday morning.
The water inflow into Hogenakkal for the last three days has been 500 cubic feet. Last year, the water inflow was 43,000 cubic feet in July and 16,000 cubic feet in August. However, it is 500 cubic feet this year.
One of the important festivals celebrated by the people of Dharmapuri district is Aadi 18. On the Aadi Perukku day, due to the low water flow in the Hogenakkal area, the number of tourists has decreased significantly this year.
Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government, on the instructions of Chief Minister Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar has filed a case in the Supreme Court on the Cauvery water dispute.
A press release issued by the Tamil Nadu government stated, “In its 139th meeting held on July 28, the Cauvery Water Management Committee reviewed the hydrological and meteorological conditions of the Cauvery basin. The Karnataka government has ordered the release of water from Krishnaraja Sagar and Kabini dams to ensure the availability of water at a rate of 3,500 cubic feet per second in Billigundulu from July 29 (8 am) for the next 15 days (till August 12)".
It added, "In the 54th (emergency) meeting of the Cauvery Water Management Commission held on July 30, the hydro-meteorological situation of the Cauvery basin was reviewed and the committee's decision was confirmed. After the order of the Cauvery Water Regulatory Commission, the amount of water received in Billigundulu from July 29 to August 2 was only 158 to 550 cubic feet per second".
The release further said, "As of August 3, Karnataka has a total water reserve of 77.537 TMC (usable water reserve of 67.517 TMC) with 23.078 TMC in KRS-dam, 18.610 TMC in Kabini, 7.827 TMC in Harangi and 28.022 TMC in Hemavati. Therefore, the Karnataka government will have no difficulty in releasing water from dams belonging to Tamil Nadu on a proportional basis".
Meanwhile, due to the increased inflow of water due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of KRS and Kabini dams, the proportional amount of water available to Tamil Nadu in Billigundulu is 26.954 TMC.
"In this context, as the Karnataka government has failed to provide the water that should be provided to Tamil Nadu on a proportional basis, and as the water that should be available to Tamil Nadu on a proportional basis is 26.954 TMC, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, on the advice of senior lawyers, has today approached the Supreme Court and instructed it to obtain an appropriate order," the release said.
"As per the instructions of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court today to resolve this issue and get the water due to Tamil Nadu within the stipulated time," it said.
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