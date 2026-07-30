Cauvery: Only CWMA Holds Power To Decide On Water Sharing, Says DMK
In 2018, the Centre constituted the CWMA to address the dispute over the sharing of river water among Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry
By PTI
Published : July 30, 2026 at 1:55 PM IST
Chennai: Senior DMK leader T K S Elangovan on Thursday asserted that the Karnataka government has no authority over the Cauvery river, stating that only the CWMA holds the power to decide on water sharing.
Speaking on the Mekedatu dam issue after reports indicated that Karnataka's detailed project report was returned for failing to conform with the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal Award and Supreme Court judgments, Elangovan emphasised that "nobody else can intervene once a tribunal is appointed."
In 2018, the Centre constituted the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to address the dispute over sharing of river water among Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry. Besides the members of riparian states, the board also has a nominee of the Centre.
Reacting to a proposed meeting with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and his Karnataka counterpart D K Shivakumar over the dispute, the DMK spokesperson dismissed the effort as a "show off".
"What is the use of talking to the Karnataka Chief Minister? He is firm that he is going to build a dam across Mekedatu," Elangovan told PTI Videos, adding that appeals should instead be directed to the tribunal to halt construction rather than holding talks.
Responding to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) registering a case against former minister V Senthil Balaji, the DMK leader stated that Balaji is unperturbed by the development. "He doesn't care. He says I am prepared to face everything," Elangovan remarked.
Elangovan also addressed the statements by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Udhayanidhi Stalin and CPI state secretary M Veerapandian, who declared that Dravidian outfits and Left parties would join hands whenever Tamil Nadu's rights face a threat.
Agreeing with the stance, he highlighted their ideological alignment. "We were together for quite some time, for about 50-60 years... ideologically we see together," he noted, adding that both parties are working for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu.
On the issue of the Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association alleging negligence after seven out of 151 super specialty medical seats went to the All India quota, Elangovan criticised opponents for baselessly blaming the DMK for the lapse instead of taking actionable steps to retain the seats.
Furthermore, regarding Tamil Nadu's plan to appeal in the Supreme Court to secure employment for the families of 41 stampede victims in the Karur case, the DMK leader argued that government appointments must strictly follow standard procedures through the TNPSC and Employment Exchanges.
He noted that while compassionate grounds exist for government employees, there is no legal provision to guarantee government jobs to the families of accident victims.
In a setback to the TVK government, the Madras High Court on Monday quashed Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's order providing government jobs to relatives of people who died in a stampede at Karur last year, observing that it will open floodgates of similar demands.
A Division Bench comprising Justices CV Karthikeyan and R Sakthivel held that it was not appropriate to overlook the needs of many who are waiting to get compassionate appointments in government departments.
Also Read
Karnataka BJP To Protest Against Release Of Cauvery Water To Tamil Nadu On Friday