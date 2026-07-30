ETV Bharat / state

Cauvery: Only CWMA Holds Power To Decide On Water Sharing, Says DMK

Chennai: Senior DMK leader T K S Elangovan on Thursday asserted that the Karnataka government has no authority over the Cauvery river, stating that only the CWMA holds the power to decide on water sharing.

Speaking on the Mekedatu dam issue after reports indicated that Karnataka's detailed project report was returned for failing to conform with the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal Award and Supreme Court judgments, Elangovan emphasised that "nobody else can intervene once a tribunal is appointed."

In 2018, the Centre constituted the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to address the dispute over sharing of river water among Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry. Besides the members of riparian states, the board also has a nominee of the Centre.

Reacting to a proposed meeting with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and his Karnataka counterpart D K Shivakumar over the dispute, the DMK spokesperson dismissed the effort as a "show off".

"What is the use of talking to the Karnataka Chief Minister? He is firm that he is going to build a dam across Mekedatu," Elangovan told PTI Videos, adding that appeals should instead be directed to the tribunal to halt construction rather than holding talks.

Responding to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) registering a case against former minister V Senthil Balaji, the DMK leader stated that Balaji is unperturbed by the development. "He doesn't care. He says I am prepared to face everything," Elangovan remarked.

Elangovan also addressed the statements by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Udhayanidhi Stalin and CPI state secretary M Veerapandian, who declared that Dravidian outfits and Left parties would join hands whenever Tamil Nadu's rights face a threat.