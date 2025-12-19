ETV Bharat / state

Caught On CCTV: Neighbour Kicks 5-Yr-Old Boy Playing Outside House In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A five-year-old boy was injured after being allegedly kicked by a neighbour while playing outside his grandfather's house, police said on Friday. The entire episode was captured on a CCTV camera.

The accused was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by the boy's mother but later released on bail. The incident took place in Thyagarajanagar in Banashankari Nagar of Bengaluru on December 14

CCTV footage of the incident shows some children playing badminton on the road outside the house when a man from the next house comes towards the children. He is seen approaching a child from behind and suddenly kicking him. The child instantly falls on the ground while the man walks away without looking back. A girl, who was playing next to the child, helps him up while another girl comes to console the child, who is seen crying.

Police said the accused, identified as Ranjan, has been arrested and preliminary inquiry reveals he is suffering from mental disorder and currently undergoing treatment.

As per the complaint, the boy had come to visit his grandmother's house and was playing on the road with his father when Ranjan suddenly came from behind and kicked him, causing him to fall and was injured, an officer said