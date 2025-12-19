Caught On CCTV: Neighbour Kicks 5-Yr-Old Boy Playing Outside House In Bengaluru
Police said preliminary probe revealed the accused is undergoing treatment for mental disorder.
Published : December 19, 2025 at 7:54 PM IST|
Updated : December 19, 2025 at 8:01 PM IST
Bengaluru: A five-year-old boy was injured after being allegedly kicked by a neighbour while playing outside his grandfather's house, police said on Friday. The entire episode was captured on a CCTV camera.
The accused was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by the boy's mother but later released on bail. The incident took place in Thyagarajanagar in Banashankari Nagar of Bengaluru on December 14
CCTV footage of the incident shows some children playing badminton on the road outside the house when a man from the next house comes towards the children. He is seen approaching a child from behind and suddenly kicking him. The child instantly falls on the ground while the man walks away without looking back. A girl, who was playing next to the child, helps him up while another girl comes to console the child, who is seen crying.
Police said the accused, identified as Ranjan, has been arrested and preliminary inquiry reveals he is suffering from mental disorder and currently undergoing treatment.
As per the complaint, the boy had come to visit his grandmother's house and was playing on the road with his father when Ranjan suddenly came from behind and kicked him, causing him to fall and was injured, an officer said
"A case was registered under Section 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Banashankari police station. The accused was arrested and later released," an officer said.
Meanwhile, the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also registered a suo motu case and sought an action taken report from DCP, South Division within three days.
State Child Rights Protection Commission chairperson Shashidhar S Kosambe said, "The commission is deeply concerned about the incident. A case should be registered under JJ Act 75 BNS 89 in connection with the incident and legal action should be taken. According to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, every child should live with joy and respect. The commission has taken the incident very seriously and registered a suo motu case. We recommend that appropriate action be taken against the accused."
(With PTI inputs)
Also Read