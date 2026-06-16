ETV Bharat / state

Caught On CCTV, Four-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Stray Dogs In Bengaluru; Suffered Severe Injuries

Bengaluru: A four-year-old girl was severely injured after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Sahakari Nagar in Bengaluru on Sunday evening.

The girl, identified as Sangeeta, suffered deep bite wounds across multiple parts of her body, including legs, hands and face.

The girl's parents are migrant workers, who had come to the city from Yadgir district and were working in a construction project here. The incident occurred when the girl was walking on the road near an under-construction building in CQAL Layout in Sahakari Nagar on Sunday evening.

According to CCTV footage, the girl is seen walking along the road when six stray dogs run towards her. Just as the girl is about to turn around, a dog stops her. Startled to see the dog, the girl tries to run but another dog pulls her by her frock and knocks her to the ground. Within a few seconds, few more dogs surround the girl and start dragging the girl.