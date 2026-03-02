ETV Bharat / state

Caught On CCTV: Mercedes-Benz Driver Hits Constable, Drags Him On Bonnet In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A shocking incident of alleged drunk driving, involving a speeding Mercedes-Benz, at the IIIT Junction in Hyderabad's Gachibowli on Saturday morning, has triggered widespread outrage.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz rammed into a vehicle and dragged a traffic constable on its bonnet while trying to flee from the spot. After dragging him for almost a kilometre, the car was stopped by other motorists.

The incident, captured on CCTV camera, has gone viral on social media. The Gachibowli police registered two separate cases and the accused was arrested and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by the court.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Gurrampati Tarun, a 24-year-old student from Narsingi. Following the court order, he was sent to Kandi Jail. Police have also collected CCTV footage from the spot and surrounding areas to establish the sequence of events.