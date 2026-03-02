Caught On CCTV: Mercedes-Benz Driver Hits Constable, Drags Him On Bonnet In Hyderabad
The Mercedes-Benz driver, who was found to be in an inebriated condition, has been arrested and remanded to a 14-day judicial custody.
Hyderabad: A shocking incident of alleged drunk driving, involving a speeding Mercedes-Benz, at the IIIT Junction in Hyderabad's Gachibowli on Saturday morning, has triggered widespread outrage.
The driver of the Mercedes-Benz rammed into a vehicle and dragged a traffic constable on its bonnet while trying to flee from the spot. After dragging him for almost a kilometre, the car was stopped by other motorists.
The incident, captured on CCTV camera, has gone viral on social media. The Gachibowli police registered two separate cases and the accused was arrested and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by the court.
According to the police, the accused has been identified as Gurrampati Tarun, a 24-year-old student from Narsingi. Following the court order, he was sent to Kandi Jail. Police have also collected CCTV footage from the spot and surrounding areas to establish the sequence of events.
Investigation revealed that the accused was driving a white Mercedes-Benz towards Kukatpally from Narsingi at a very high speed and near Nanakramguda, he rammed into another vehicle from behind. The driver of this vehicle, Rahul, lodged a complaint with the police at around 12.30 pm saying, due to the impact, he lost control of his car and hit the road divider, while the Mercedes-Benz driver fled from the spot without stopping.
Traffic constable, Narsimhulu, who was on duty at the IIIT Junction in Gachibowli, attempted to stop the speeding car. Initially, the driver slowed down, giving the impression that he would halt. However, he suddenly accelerated and drove towards the constable, dragging him on its bonnet for nearly a kilometre. The vehicle was finally forced to stop after other motorists intervened and blocked its path.
The driver of the Mercedes-Benz was immediately taken into custody and a breath analyser test showed alcohol levels far above the permissible limit. Based on the complaint and CCTV footage, police booked the accused for rash and negligent driving, drunk driving, and attempting to cause harm to a public servant on duty.
