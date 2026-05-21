ETV Bharat / state

Caught On Camera: Over 30 Drug Addicts Break Lock, Escape From Punjab Govt-Run Moga Rehab Centre

A screen grab from the CCTV footage that captured the drug addicts escaping from the rehab centre ( ETV Bharat )

Moga: More than 30 drug addicts escaped from a government-run rehabilitation centre at Janer village in Punjab's Moga district after allegedly breaking the lock of the main gate on Wednesday night. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the premises.

According to information, the drug addicts got together and allegedly assaulted the security guards of the centre and then escaped by breaking the lock of the main gate with bricks. The incident led to a commotion in the area and the administration and police were immediately alerted.

Soon a police team reached the spot and an investigation was launched.