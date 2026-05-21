Caught On Camera: Over 30 Drug Addicts Break Lock, Escape From Punjab Govt-Run Moga Rehab Centre
Moga Police are examining the CCTV footage to trace the direction in which the drug addicts fled from the rehabilitation centre.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 7:29 PM IST
Moga: More than 30 drug addicts escaped from a government-run rehabilitation centre at Janer village in Punjab's Moga district after allegedly breaking the lock of the main gate on Wednesday night. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the premises.
According to information, the drug addicts got together and allegedly assaulted the security guards of the centre and then escaped by breaking the lock of the main gate with bricks. The incident led to a commotion in the area and the administration and police were immediately alerted.
Soon a police team reached the spot and an investigation was launched.
"Around 30 patients ran away while we managed to catch some of them. Their details have been shared with police and their parents will be contacted," a security guard said.
The CCTV footage shows some drug addicts breaking the lock of the gate and escaping. Police are examining the CCTV footage to trace the direction in which the patients fled following which searches are being conducted at various areas.
The incident has raised questions on the security measures at all drug de-addiction centres. A police official said, "Some of the patients managed to escape from the government rehabilitation centre last night. The investigation is underway and those who escaped will be traced very soon."
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