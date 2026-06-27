Caught On Cam: Bear Attacks Man At Kashmir Golf Course, Official Says 'Playing Dead Saved Him'
CCTV footage shows a massive black bear attacking a man, who retreats in fear and shock.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST
Srinagar: A casual labourer was injured after being attacked by a black bear while on night duty at the Royal Springs Golf Course in Srinagar, prompting the Wildlife Department to intensify efforts to capture the animal.
The incident took place during the intervening night of June 24 and 25 when Ajaz Ahmad, a resident of Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, was at the main gate of the golf course.
According to officials at the Royal Springs Golf Course (RSGC), the bear suddenly emerged and attacked Ahmad, leaving him with minor injuries.
"Ajaz Ahmad was performing his night duty at the gate when the bear attacked him. Realising the danger, he immediately lay flat on his stomach. Some passersby heard his cries for help and rushed to the spot. The commotion and the presence of people forced the bear to retreat into the nearby forest," a golf course official said, adding, "Playing dead saved him from fatal injuries."
Ahmad was shifted to a hospital for treatment soon after the attack. Doctors treated his injuries and later discharged him as they were not serious.
CCTV footage of the attack shows the bear lunging at Ajaz, who retreats in fear and shock, while dropping the stick he has in his hand. The bear then tries to maul him but luckily backs off and runs away after a few seconds.
The attack has triggered a search operation by the Wildlife Department. Officials said a rescue team has been stationed at the golf course for the last three days and multiple cage traps have been installed to rescue the bear. However, the animal has remained elusive.
Wildlife officials said trapping a bear is often a time-consuming exercise, particularly in areas that have natural forest cover and abundant food sources.
They said the golf course lies along the foothills of the Zabarwan range and shares a boundary with the forest landscape connected to Dachigam National Park, making the movement of wild animals into the area a recurring phenomenon.
The Wildlife Department has advised staff and visitors to remain alert, especially during the early morning and late evening hours when bears are most active.
Bear sightings at the RSGC have become increasingly common over the years.
In September 2024, a video showing two bear cubs calmly walking across one of the course's fairways went viral on social media. The footage also showed golfers continuing their game without panic as the cubs wandered through the sprawling course overlooking Dal Lake.
The latest attack has also revived memories of another prolonged wildlife operation in Srinagar.
In December last year, a black bear kept residents on edge for nearly 11 days after repeatedly appearing in some of the city's busiest localities, including the National Institute of Technology Srinagar, Kashmir University, SKIMS Soura and several residential neighbourhoods.
The animal was finally captured near Nigeen Lake after wildlife teams, assisted by Srinagar Police, carried out continuous surveillance and installed specially designed cage traps.
The Golf Course itself has long been associated with debates over wildlife conservation.
The 18-hole course was developed on land that once formed part of the Salim Ali National Park, also known as the City Forest National Park. Situated on the foothills of the Zabarwan mountains, the forest supported a rich variety of wildlife, including the critically endangered hangul, Himalayan black bears, leopards and dozens of bird species.
In 1998, the then Jammu and Kashmir government decided to convert the protected area into an international-standard golf course. Large numbers of trees were felled, slopes were levelled and renowned American golf course architect Robert Trent Jones Jr. was brought in to design the facility.
The Royal Springs Golf Course was commissioned in 2001. Conservationists had then expressed concern that the project would fragment wildlife habitat and displace animals that had traditionally occupied the area.
Wildlife experts say occasional movement of bears through the golf course reflects the close proximity of human activity to natural wildlife corridors around the Zabarwan hills and Dachigam landscape.
Officials said rescue operations will continue until the bear is safely rescued and relocated. They have appealed to the public to avoid venturing into isolated areas around the golf course after dark.
Read More: