ETV Bharat / state

Caught On Cam: Bear Attacks Man At Kashmir Golf Course, Official Says 'Playing Dead Saved Him'

Srinagar: A casual labourer was injured after being attacked by a black bear while on night duty at the Royal Springs Golf Course in Srinagar, prompting the Wildlife Department to intensify efforts to capture the animal.

The incident took place during the intervening night of June 24 and 25 when Ajaz Ahmad, a resident of Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, was at the main gate of the golf course.

Caught On Cam: Bear Attacks Man At Kashmir Golf Course (ETV Bharat/Arrangement)

According to officials at the Royal Springs Golf Course (RSGC), the bear suddenly emerged and attacked Ahmad, leaving him with minor injuries.

"Ajaz Ahmad was performing his night duty at the gate when the bear attacked him. Realising the danger, he immediately lay flat on his stomach. Some passersby heard his cries for help and rushed to the spot. The commotion and the presence of people forced the bear to retreat into the nearby forest," a golf course official said, adding, "Playing dead saved him from fatal injuries."

Ahmad was shifted to a hospital for treatment soon after the attack. Doctors treated his injuries and later discharged him as they were not serious.

CCTV footage of the attack shows the bear lunging at Ajaz, who retreats in fear and shock, while dropping the stick he has in his hand. The bear then tries to maul him but luckily backs off and runs away after a few seconds.

Royal Springs Golf Course - File photo (ANI)

The attack has triggered a search operation by the Wildlife Department. Officials said a rescue team has been stationed at the golf course for the last three days and multiple cage traps have been installed to rescue the bear. However, the animal has remained elusive.

Wildlife officials said trapping a bear is often a time-consuming exercise, particularly in areas that have natural forest cover and abundant food sources.