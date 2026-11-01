ETV Bharat / state

Cattle Herders Of 15 Villages In Gujarat’s Surendranagar Migrate Due To Water Shortage

Surendranagar: During Diwali, even those living abroad return to their homeland. However, cattle herders in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district are forced to leave their homes — taking their livestock and families with them — to seek refuge elsewhere. Reason: This year, the Chotila taluka of Surendranagar district has received approximately 25 per cent less rainfall.

Although the monsoon ended only about 20 days ago, reservoirs and village ponds in the Chotila area are already dry. This has created a shortage of drinking water and fodder for the livestock.

The government has not declared Surendranagar district as drought-affected; it had declared four districts of Kutch, Jamnagar, Porbandar, and Devbhumi Dwarka as drought-hit on October 26.

Neither there is any network to bring water from the Narmada Canal to the Chotila region nor has the 'SAUNI' (Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation) project pipeline been extended to this area. As a result, there is no prospect of obtaining water under any circumstances.

The taluka is entirely dependent on rainfall. Faced with this situation, the pastoralists have begun migrating with their families, livestock, and essential belongings — effectively leaving 15 villages deserted. These villages include Jasapar, Nani Morsal, Moti Morsal, Nanayani, Habiyasar, Rajavad, Devsar, Kanthasar, and Ghatiya.

There was once a saying about the Panchal region: "With grass, water, and ‘khakhra’ (a local snack/food), one lacks nothing — one can even dine without the need for a lamp." But today, the pastoralists have locked their homes — placing “babul” (acacia) branches across their doorways — and loaded their livestock onto trucks, heading toward Kheda, Nadiad, and the state of Maharashtra.

“There is no drinking water; it is better to migrate than to watch our cattle die before our eyes,” said Kankuben, a pastoralist migrating with her five-month-old son near Jasapar in Chotila Taluka.