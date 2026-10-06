ETV Bharat / state

Cats Join Security Guards In Keeping Watch At Ajmer High-Security Jail

Ajmer: More than half a dozen cats have become an unlikely part of the security system at Ajmer’s high-security jail. Besides helping keep the prison premises free of rats, the cats have also alerted guards to a cobra inside a cell, according to jail authorities.

The cats have become familiar faces among both prison guards and inmates. They often accompany guards during patrols, while their playful behaviour is a source of entertainment for prisoners.

Ajmer’s high-security jail houses inmates accused or convicted in serious criminal cases. The facility, which has a capacity of 264 inmates, was established in 2015 after a former juvenile correctional facility in the city was converted into a prison for notorious criminals.

Several superintendents have served at the jail over the years. Jail Superintendent Paras Jangid is currently heading the facility and has served there longer than his predecessors. Jangid said the cats were initially brought to the prison in 2022 after a rat problem became difficult to control.

The jail is surrounded by forested areas, allowing rats to enter the premises through drains. The rodents damaged food supplies as well as belongings of inmates, he said.

To control the problem, prison authorities brought in a pair of cats. The cats reproduced, and their numbers increased. They gradually became a familiar presence inside the prison.