Cats Join Security Guards In Keeping Watch At Ajmer High-Security Jail
The cats have become familiar faces among both prison guards and inmates.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST
Ajmer: More than half a dozen cats have become an unlikely part of the security system at Ajmer’s high-security jail. Besides helping keep the prison premises free of rats, the cats have also alerted guards to a cobra inside a cell, according to jail authorities.
The cats have become familiar faces among both prison guards and inmates. They often accompany guards during patrols, while their playful behaviour is a source of entertainment for prisoners.
Ajmer’s high-security jail houses inmates accused or convicted in serious criminal cases. The facility, which has a capacity of 264 inmates, was established in 2015 after a former juvenile correctional facility in the city was converted into a prison for notorious criminals.
Several superintendents have served at the jail over the years. Jail Superintendent Paras Jangid is currently heading the facility and has served there longer than his predecessors. Jangid said the cats were initially brought to the prison in 2022 after a rat problem became difficult to control.
The jail is surrounded by forested areas, allowing rats to enter the premises through drains. The rodents damaged food supplies as well as belongings of inmates, he said.
To control the problem, prison authorities brought in a pair of cats. The cats reproduced, and their numbers increased. They gradually became a familiar presence inside the prison.
The cats' presence proved useful in another incident around six weeks ago when a cobra entered an inmate's cell through a drain, Jangid said. The inmate, identified by the superintendent as an associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was sleeping when the snake entered the cell. Several cats were nearby at the time.
After spotting the cobra, the cats started making noise, which alerted the inmate. He woke up, called the guards and informed them about the snake. The cobra was rescued and released into the forest, according to the superintendent.
There are now more than eight cats inside the jail, Jangid said. Both guards and inmates have given them names, including Kali and Bhuri.
The cats freely move through different sections of the prison and often accompany guards during patrols. According to Jangid, when guards stop during a patrol, the cats also stop nearby and move ahead when the patrol resumes.
The cats have also developed a bond with the inmates, who sometimes share portions of their food with them. Prison guards, meanwhile, feed the cats milk and bread and take care of them.
However, authorities also monitor the animals to ensure they do not inadvertently become a security vulnerability. Jangid said special attention is paid to ensure that no prohibited or unwanted object is brought inside the prison through the cats.
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