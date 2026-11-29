ETV Bharat / state

Cats, Dogs, A Horse And Donkey: Kashmir Pet Lovers Brave Cold To Adopt Rescued Animals In Srinagar

An animal lover playings with dogs at Veterinary Services Complex in Srinagar, Jammu Kashmir ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Amid Kashmir’s winter chill, several animal lovers made a beeline for an adoption event offering a welcome sight for rescued cats and dogs waiting for a home.

Held by the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) at its Veterinary Services Complex in Tengpora, Batamloo, on Sunday, the event saw dozens of pet lovers turn up to adopt animals and give them a fresh start.

The SMC had kept 10 dogs and 20 cats for adoption, besides a horse and a donkey. Of these, two dogs and 14 cats were adopted by visitors, officials said.

​“The animals are being given for adoption after the pet lover signs a written application, vowing to take complete care of the animal. The owner has to ensure not to use the animal for breeding, not to abuse it,” Municipal Veterinary Officer (MVO) Dr Parmeet Pal Singh told ETV Bharat.

An animal lover playing with dog at Veterinary Services Complex in Srinagar, Jammu Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

The Veterinary Services Complex has also become a shelter for sick, injured and abandoned animals, many of whom have been left behind by their owners or rescued from the streets.

As of today, the facility houses 100 dogs and 36 cats, who get food and medical care. “SMC feeds these animals and takes their due care,” said Dr Singh.

Dawood Mohammad, who runs Animal Rescue Kashmir NGO and works alongside the SMC in rescuing sick, injured and abandoned animals across Kashmir, said adoption comes with the responsibility of ensuring their well-being.