Cats, Dogs, A Horse And Donkey: Kashmir Pet Lovers Brave Cold To Adopt Rescued Animals In Srinagar
Animal lovers adopted 14 cats and two dogs at a CMSrinagar Municipal Corporation event promoting responsible pet ownership and shelter care amid winter chill.
Published : November 29, 2026 at 6:01 PM IST
Srinagar: Amid Kashmir’s winter chill, several animal lovers made a beeline for an adoption event offering a welcome sight for rescued cats and dogs waiting for a home.
Held by the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) at its Veterinary Services Complex in Tengpora, Batamloo, on Sunday, the event saw dozens of pet lovers turn up to adopt animals and give them a fresh start.
The SMC had kept 10 dogs and 20 cats for adoption, besides a horse and a donkey. Of these, two dogs and 14 cats were adopted by visitors, officials said.
“The animals are being given for adoption after the pet lover signs a written application, vowing to take complete care of the animal. The owner has to ensure not to use the animal for breeding, not to abuse it,” Municipal Veterinary Officer (MVO) Dr Parmeet Pal Singh told ETV Bharat.
The Veterinary Services Complex has also become a shelter for sick, injured and abandoned animals, many of whom have been left behind by their owners or rescued from the streets.
As of today, the facility houses 100 dogs and 36 cats, who get food and medical care. “SMC feeds these animals and takes their due care,” said Dr Singh.
Dawood Mohammad, who runs Animal Rescue Kashmir NGO and works alongside the SMC in rescuing sick, injured and abandoned animals across Kashmir, said adoption comes with the responsibility of ensuring their well-being.
“Adopted animals must not be sold, transferred, or abandoned. The animals are given for adoption to those persons only who are adults and who can provide good food, clean water, litter and medical attention to the animals,” he said.
The initiative aims to encourage adoption, promote compassion towards animals and help homeless cats and dogs find loving and permanent homes.
Mandeep Kour, Commissioner of the Housing and Urban Development Department, said the event was also aimed at creating awareness about animals and encouraging responsible pet ownership.
“Parents buy pets like dogs and cats for their children but abandon them after some time. So this creates problems for animals and also increases the population of stray dogs. The adoption event is among the series of steps taken to control stray animals and create responsible ownership of these animals,” Kour said.
While the cats and dogs found takers on Sunday, the horse and donkey remained at the facility, awaiting a home.
Also Read