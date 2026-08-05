CAT Srinagar Issues Non-Bailable Warrants Against IUST VC, Registrar in Contempt Case
Tribunal says repeated non-compliance with its directions and deliberate disobedience left it with no option but initiate contempt proceedings.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 9:07 PM IST
Srinagar: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Srinagar Bench, has issued non-bailable warrants against Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Vice Chancellor Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo and Registrar Shamim Ahmad Shah after holding that they had repeatedly failed to comply with its directions and deliberately disobeyed court orders in a contempt case.
In its six-page order, a bench of Judicial Member M.S. Latif and Administrative Member Prasant Kumar directed the Senior Superintendent of Police, Police District Awantipora, to execute the warrants and produce both officers before the tribunal on August 6 at 11:30 am.
The contempt proceedings arise out of Original Application (O.A.) No. 552/2026, filed by Dr Sheikh Mohd Imran. In the original application, Imran challenged actions taken by IUST relating to his service and sought implementation of relief granted by the tribunal. According to the CAT, the contempt petition has remained pending since June 16, 2026, because its directions in the original case had not been complied with.
As per the tribunal records, the case revolves around Dr Imran who is a PhD holder in Library and Information Science and has served as a permanent Assistant Librarian at the University of Kashmir. However, after applying for the regular position of Librarian at the IUST under a 2024 advertisement notice, he was recommended by a selection committee and appointed in January 2025. Pertinently, his appointment order improperly classified him on a tenure basis rather than a regular one, and subsequent orders even extended that tenure, while other candidates selected under the same process were treated as regular employees.
The tribunal noted that it had passed a series of orders on July 20, July 21, July 23 and August 3, granting the university authorities repeated opportunities to comply. It first permitted the contemnors to appear through virtual mode. When they did not do so, it issued bailable warrants and later directed their personal appearance after taking note of related proceedings before the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.
On May 30, Dr Imran approached the tribunal while arguing that altering the nature of a position post-advertisement violates constitutional protections and fair play. Citing Supreme Court precedents, his counsels emphasized that the terms of an advertisement cannot be unilaterally modified to a candidate's detriment.
On Tuesday, August 4, both officials sought exemption from personal appearance, citing administrative constraints. The tribunal rejected the applications. The bench said, "Perusal of the contents of the aforesaid applications, whereby exemptions are sought, prima facie, do not appear to be bona fide, as no sufficient reason has been shown other than the administrative constraints for compliance of the Court Orders."
The tribunal observed that it had exercised restraint throughout the proceedings and had not insisted on personal appearance at the outset. It said, "We are conscious that the first mode, as envisaged by the Hon'ble Apex Court, is to seek presence of the respondents/contemnors through virtual mode, as this Court, even otherwise, has never favoured to seek personal presence of the officers/contemnors at the drop of the hat."
According to the bench, the university officials ignored every opportunity extended to them. It observed, "What appears from the continuous conduct of the respondents/contemnors is that they only want to delay compliance of the orders of the Court... they have adopted a policy of deliberate foot-dragging."
The tribunal further said such conduct threatened the authority of the judiciary. It held, "Their such conduct is deliberate and willful in disobeying the orders of the court."
Referring to its powers under Section 17 of the Administrative Tribunals Act, 1985, read with Rule 9 of the Contempt of Courts (CAT) Rules, 1992, the tribunal said it possesses the same contempt jurisdiction as a High Court and can issue bailable or non-bailable warrants where a contemnor evades appearance or fails to comply with notice.
The bench said the case had reached a stage where stricter action had become unavoidable because neither virtual appearance, nor bailable warrants, nor repeated opportunities had resulted in compliance.
It observed, "The Court has been held to ransom only to delay compliance of its orders. We, regretfully note that the situation in the present case is a converse of compliance. Needless to say that supremacy of law has to be preserved and upheld at any cost, as the rule of law is the bedrock of our Constitution."
The tribunal also reiterated that contempt jurisdiction is ordinarily exercised sparingly, but added that "at times, circumstances call for extreme steps to be taken and for proper administration of justice and to ensure due compliance with the orders passed by the Court, a strict view has to be taken and the courts should not hesitate in wielding this potent weapon of contempt jurisdiction."
Earlier during the day's proceedings, while granting the respondents more time to comply, the bench had remarked that it was willing to hear the matter at a time convenient to them because "we have to uphold the rule of law and, preserve and safeguard the trust and faith that people have in Courts, as otherwise the Court orders would become a subject of mockery."
Dismissing both exemption applications as being "devoid of any reason or compelling circumstances," the tribunal ordered its registry to issue non-bailable warrants and directed the SSP, Police District Awantipora, to execute them without fail. It also ordered that a Division Bench be constituted for the next hearing on August 6 and clarified that its observations would have no bearing on the final outcome of the original application. Before concluding, the tribunal remarked: "Disregarding a court's order may seem bold, but the shadows of its consequences are long and cold."
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