ETV Bharat / state

CAT Srinagar Issues Non-Bailable Warrants Against IUST VC, Registrar in Contempt Case

Srinagar: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Srinagar Bench, has issued non-bailable warrants against Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Vice Chancellor Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo and Registrar Shamim Ahmad Shah after holding that they had repeatedly failed to comply with its directions and deliberately disobeyed court orders in a contempt case.

In its six-page order, a bench of Judicial Member M.S. Latif and Administrative Member Prasant Kumar directed the Senior Superintendent of Police, Police District Awantipora, to execute the warrants and produce both officers before the tribunal on August 6 at 11:30 am.

The contempt proceedings arise out of Original Application (O.A.) No. 552/2026, filed by Dr Sheikh Mohd Imran. In the original application, Imran challenged actions taken by IUST relating to his service and sought implementation of relief granted by the tribunal. According to the CAT, the contempt petition has remained pending since June 16, 2026, because its directions in the original case had not been complied with.

As per the tribunal records, the case revolves around Dr Imran who is a PhD holder in Library and Information Science and has served as a permanent Assistant Librarian at the University of Kashmir. However, after applying for the regular position of Librarian at the IUST under a 2024 advertisement notice, he was recommended by a selection committee and appointed in January 2025. Pertinently, his appointment order improperly classified him on a tenure basis rather than a regular one, and subsequent orders even extended that tenure, while other candidates selected under the same process were treated as regular employees.

The tribunal noted that it had passed a series of orders on July 20, July 21, July 23 and August 3, granting the university authorities repeated opportunities to comply. It first permitted the contemnors to appear through virtual mode. When they did not do so, it issued bailable warrants and later directed their personal appearance after taking note of related proceedings before the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

On May 30, Dr Imran approached the tribunal while arguing that altering the nature of a position post-advertisement violates constitutional protections and fair play. Citing Supreme Court precedents, his counsels emphasized that the terms of an advertisement cannot be unilaterally modified to a candidate's detriment.

On Tuesday, August 4, both officials sought exemption from personal appearance, citing administrative constraints. The tribunal rejected the applications. The bench said, "Perusal of the contents of the aforesaid applications, whereby exemptions are sought, prima facie, do not appear to be bona fide, as no sufficient reason has been shown other than the administrative constraints for compliance of the Court Orders."

The tribunal observed that it had exercised restraint throughout the proceedings and had not insisted on personal appearance at the outset. It said, "We are conscious that the first mode, as envisaged by the Hon'ble Apex Court, is to seek presence of the respondents/contemnors through virtual mode, as this Court, even otherwise, has never favoured to seek personal presence of the officers/contemnors at the drop of the hat."