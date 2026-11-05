CAT Quotes Les Miserables, Lord Denning To Protect Constable's Job In Jammu Kashmir
Citing 'Les Miserables', the CAT Srinagar blocked the government from filling a constable's post after he was denied appointment because of his brother's criminal trial.
Published : November 5, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST
Srinagar: Invoking Victor Hugo’s celebrated novel ‘Les Miserables’ and drawing on a landmark observation by British judge Lord Denning, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Srinagar, Thursday protected a constable's selected post from being advertised or filled after he was allegedly denied a formal appointment because his brother is facing trial in a criminal case.
In an interim order, the tribunal observed that the modern approach should be to reform a person rather than brand him a criminal throughout his life. It also questioned the fairness of withholding an appointment on grounds that allegedly concern a family member rather than the selected candidate himself.
The tribunal directed that the post for which the applicant, Mudasir Bashir Sheergojri, was selected under the Jammu and Kashmir Home Department’s 2024 recruitment notification shall not be advertised or filled through any mode until the next date of hearing.
The five-page order was pronounced by a bench comprising Administrative Member Prasant Kumar and Judicial Member MS Latif. The tribunal, however, clarified that its directions were being issued at the preliminary stage, without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case and subject to objections from the respondents.
According to the applicant's case details, the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) invited applications for the post of constable in the Home Department through Advertisement Notification No. 01 of 2024, dated July 16, 2024. Sheergojri applied under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, claiming eligibility under the prescribed recruitment criteria. The selection process comprised a written examination, Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Endurance Test (PET).
After appearing in the written examination and completing the selection process, his name figured at serial number 107 in the final select list issued on February 20, 2026. His candidature was subsequently recommended to the Home Department for further action.
Following the recommendations of the selection board, the Office of the Additional Director General of Police, Armed Police Headquarters, Jammu and Kashmir, issued Adjustment Order No. 671 of 2026 on March 21, 2026.
Under the order, Sheergojri was assigned to the 18th Battalion of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB-18), Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police. His name appeared at serial number 1521 in Annexure A attached to the adjustment order.
The adjustment order required all selected candidates to report to their respective Commandants with original testimonials and relevant documents. It also directed the Commandants to issue formal appointment orders after completing the prescribed formalities, including verification of character and antecedents under applicable government orders.
Sheergojri subsequently reported to the Commandant of the 18th Battalion and submitted his original testimonials, educational certificates, other required documents and the prescribed Employee Verification Form.
However, despite completing the required formalities, he was allegedly not issued a formal appointment order.
The applicant told the tribunal that other similarly situated candidates selected and adjusted under the same order had received their formal appointment orders from their respective Commandants. He alleged that he alone was denied appointment without any written communication, formal order or explanation from the authorities.
The applicant's counsel, Ishtiyaq Ahmad Mir, submitted that officials of the department had orally informed his client that the appointment order had not been issued because his brother was facing trial in a criminal case and the requisite security clearance had allegedly not been granted.
The counsel argued that the applicant had an unblemished record and had never been implicated in any criminal case, FIR, preventive proceedings or unlawful activity. He contended that withholding the appointment solely because of an alleged criminal case involving the applicant's brother was arbitrary, irrational and legally unsustainable.
In its order, the tribunal referred to the principle of the rule of law and observed that constitutional protections could not be ignored by public authorities.
The bench noted that the competent authority was empowered to act if there were cogent reasons, supported by material against an applicant, to deny consideration for appointment. However, it made clear that such action had to conform to law and could not rest on flimsy grounds.
In paragraph 9 of the order, the tribunal invoked Jean Valjean, the central character in Victor Hugo’s novel ‘Les Miserables’, to underline the dangers of permanently branding a person because of an offence.
"In this connection, we may refer to the character 'Jean Valjean' in Victor Hugo's novel 'Les Miserables', in which for committing a minor offence of stealing a loaf of bread for his hungry family, Jean Valjean was branded as a thief for his whole life,” the order states.
The tribunal then referred to an account involving Welsh students discussed by Lord Denning in his book Due Process of Law.
The students had protested against radio programmes being broadcast in English rather than Welsh. They travelled to London and entered the High Court, following which they were convicted of contempt of court and sentenced to three months in prison. The students appealed, and the Court of Appeal allowed their appeal.
The tribunal reproduced Lord Denning's observations that although the students had acted wrongly, they were not ordinary criminals and deserved an opportunity to return to their studies. "These young people are no ordinary criminals. There is no violence, dishonesty or vice in them," the order quoted Denning as saying.
It also reproduced his concluding observation: "But, that having been shown, I think we can, and should, show mercy on them. We should permit them to go back to their studies, to their parents and continue the good course which they have so wrongly disturbed."
Drawing on the observations of Lord Denning, the tribunal said it considered the same approach appropriate while examining the applicant’s grievance at this stage.
It consequently directed that the post for which Sheergojri had been selected under Advertisement Notification No. 01 of 2024, dated July 16, 2024, should not be advertised or filled through any mode. The protection was made subject to the respondents' objections and would remain operative until the next date of hearing.
The tribunal issued notice to the respondents. Rais-ud-Din Ganaie, Deputy Advocate General, appeared on their behalf and accepted notice. The respondents were granted four weeks to file their response. The matter has been listed for further hearing on February 25, 2027.
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