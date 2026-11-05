ETV Bharat / state

CAT Quotes Les Miserables, Lord Denning To Protect Constable's Job In Jammu Kashmir

Srinagar: Invoking Victor Hugo’s celebrated novel ‘Les Miserables’ and drawing on a landmark observation by British judge Lord Denning, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Srinagar, Thursday protected a constable's selected post from being advertised or filled after he was allegedly denied a formal appointment because his brother is facing trial in a criminal case.

In an interim order, the tribunal observed that the modern approach should be to reform a person rather than brand him a criminal throughout his life. It also questioned the fairness of withholding an appointment on grounds that allegedly concern a family member rather than the selected candidate himself.

The tribunal directed that the post for which the applicant, Mudasir Bashir Sheergojri, was selected under the Jammu and Kashmir Home Department’s 2024 recruitment notification shall not be advertised or filled through any mode until the next date of hearing.

The five-page order was pronounced by a bench comprising Administrative Member Prasant Kumar and Judicial Member MS Latif. The tribunal, however, clarified that its directions were being issued at the preliminary stage, without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case and subject to objections from the respondents.

According to the applicant's case details, the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) invited applications for the post of constable in the Home Department through Advertisement Notification No. 01 of 2024, dated July 16, 2024. Sheergojri applied under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, claiming eligibility under the prescribed recruitment criteria. The selection process comprised a written examination, Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Endurance Test (PET).

After appearing in the written examination and completing the selection process, his name figured at serial number 107 in the final select list issued on February 20, 2026. His candidature was subsequently recommended to the Home Department for further action.

Following the recommendations of the selection board, the Office of the Additional Director General of Police, Armed Police Headquarters, Jammu and Kashmir, issued Adjustment Order No. 671 of 2026 on March 21, 2026.

Under the order, Sheergojri was assigned to the 18th Battalion of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB-18), Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police. His name appeared at serial number 1521 in Annexure A attached to the adjustment order.

The adjustment order required all selected candidates to report to their respective Commandants with original testimonials and relevant documents. It also directed the Commandants to issue formal appointment orders after completing the prescribed formalities, including verification of character and antecedents under applicable government orders.

Sheergojri subsequently reported to the Commandant of the 18th Battalion and submitted his original testimonials, educational certificates, other required documents and the prescribed Employee Verification Form.

However, despite completing the required formalities, he was allegedly not issued a formal appointment order.

The applicant told the tribunal that other similarly situated candidates selected and adjusted under the same order had received their formal appointment orders from their respective Commandants. He alleged that he alone was denied appointment without any written communication, formal order or explanation from the authorities.

The applicant's counsel, Ishtiyaq Ahmad Mir, submitted that officials of the department had orally informed his client that the appointment order had not been issued because his brother was facing trial in a criminal case and the requisite security clearance had allegedly not been granted.