ETV Bharat / state

Casteist Remarks On Buta Singh: Punjab Congress Chief Seeks Time To Appear Before SC Commission For Tarn Taran Bypolls

Chandigarh: Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, who was served a notice by the state Scheduled Caste Commission following his controversial casteist remarks on the late Congress leader Buta Singh, on Thursday appealed to the commission for relief till the Tarn Taran bye-elections.

Warring had been asked to appear in person before the commission on November 6 for his alleged casteist remarks. Through his counsel, Warring sought exemption from personal appearance before the commission, citing the ongoing bye-election and requested a new date after it concludes. Meanwhile, the Tarn Taran district election officer-cum-deputy commissioner also sought exemption from appearing before the commission, officials said.

His lawyer, Arshdeep Khadial, appeared before the commission on his behalf and submitted the letter of appeal. "Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring is currently busy in the Tarn Taran elections and will appear and answer to the commission after the elections. Therefore, he should be given time so that he can focus on the bye-elections," Khadial informed the commission.

Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi said the DEO, through a formal communication, informed the commission that a letter had been issued to Warring, seeking clarification in the matter, which is currently being verified by the police. He said the Tarn Taran DEO requested exemption from appearance due to a bypoll in the Assembly constituency. Accepting the request, the commission granted time till November 17.