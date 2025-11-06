Casteist Remarks On Buta Singh: Punjab Congress Chief Seeks Time To Appear Before SC Commission For Tarn Taran Bypolls
Commission chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi said after considering the request of Tarn Taran DEO, Warring has been allowed time till November 17 for his explanation.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 7:56 PM IST
Chandigarh: Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, who was served a notice by the state Scheduled Caste Commission following his controversial casteist remarks on the late Congress leader Buta Singh, on Thursday appealed to the commission for relief till the Tarn Taran bye-elections.
Warring had been asked to appear in person before the commission on November 6 for his alleged casteist remarks. Through his counsel, Warring sought exemption from personal appearance before the commission, citing the ongoing bye-election and requested a new date after it concludes. Meanwhile, the Tarn Taran district election officer-cum-deputy commissioner also sought exemption from appearing before the commission, officials said.
His lawyer, Arshdeep Khadial, appeared before the commission on his behalf and submitted the letter of appeal. "Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring is currently busy in the Tarn Taran elections and will appear and answer to the commission after the elections. Therefore, he should be given time so that he can focus on the bye-elections," Khadial informed the commission.
Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi said the DEO, through a formal communication, informed the commission that a letter had been issued to Warring, seeking clarification in the matter, which is currently being verified by the police. He said the Tarn Taran DEO requested exemption from appearance due to a bypoll in the Assembly constituency. Accepting the request, the commission granted time till November 17.
"The lawyer of Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has submitted a letter with the appeal that he be given time till the bye-elections and will appear before the commission for explanation after this. After considering his appeal and accepting the letter of the District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner of Tarn Taran, the commission has given time to Warring till November 17," Garhi said.
Garhi asked Khadial for the evidence proving his representation for Warring, as in the absence of written evidence, anyone can claim to be his representative. On this, Khadial assured him that he would soon hand over the letter in this regard, after he was allowed to present Warring's side.
The state Congress chief has been under fire from several opposition party leaders for his alleged casteist remarks against Buta Singh, which he made while campaigning for the Congress candidate contesting the November 11 Tarn Taran assembly bypoll. On Monday, Warring tendered an unconditional apology and asserted that he considered Buta Singh, a veteran Congress leader, a father figure and could never mean any disrespect to him or to anyone else. Warring has been booked for making the alleged derogatory and casteist remarks.
Also Read