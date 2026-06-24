Casteist Remark Row: Union Minister Bittu Appears Before Punjab SC Commission, Tenders Apology
Bittu gave a detailed account of the May 26 incident and stated that being a minister, he should not have uttered such remarks.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 8:25 PM IST
Chandigarh: Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu on Wednesday appeared before the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission and submitted a written apology for making alleged casteist remarks during a heated exchange with the police at Dhuri town in Punjab's Sangrur district in May.
Bittu had earlier issued a public apology for his 'casteist' remarks. The commission had asked him to appear before it to present his side of the matter. But he had failed to appear on two previous occasions.
During the questioning, officials of the commission showed the minister the video, in which there were controversial statements made by him about the SC and OBC communities. The commission sought a detailed explanation from him on the basis of the video and tried to know the context of the statements.
Bittu gave a detailed account of the May 26 incident and stated that being a minister, he should not have uttered such remarks. He informed the commission that he had already tendered a public apology for his remarks.
The minister stated he is committed to respecting the Scheduled Caste community and deeply regrets the words that were uttered unintentionally. In his written apology to the commission, he acknowledged that the words he had used were legally wrong.
During the hearing, Bittu also highlighted the BJP-led Centre's initiatives for Scheduled Caste communities, stating that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government accorded pilgrimage status to five key sites associated with Bhimrao Ambedkar.
During the proceedings, Commission Chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi told Bittu that he had received many calls from people regarding the minister's remarks.
Accepting the apology, the commission ordered the Union minister to pay obeisance at four religious places — Dera Baba Brahmdas in Phillaur, Dera Sachkhand Ballan, associated with Guru Ravidas Maharaj, in Jalandhar, Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal and Sri Darbar Sahib in Amritsar.
The Commission Took Suo Moto Notice
After the matter came to light, the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission started an inquiry at its level by taking suo motu notice. The commission believed that if any public statement affects the sentiments of a section, it should be investigated. The commission issued notices and asked the minister to appear in person and plead his case.
Also Read:
- New Twist In Bhagwant Mann's Viral Video Case: Cong, BJP, Akalis Train Guns On CM, After Gurugram Police FIR Alleges Forensic Report As Fake
- Punjab BJP Chief Writes To World Bank President Ajay Banga Over Remarks On State's Youth And Farmers
- BJP President Nitin Nabin Meets Agricultural Economist Dr Sardara Singh Johl During Punjab Visit