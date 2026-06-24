ETV Bharat / state

Casteist Remark Row: Union Minister Bittu Appears Before Punjab SC Commission, Tenders Apology

Chandigarh: Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu on Wednesday appeared before the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission and submitted a written apology for making alleged casteist remarks during a heated exchange with the police at Dhuri town in Punjab's Sangrur district in May.

Bittu had earlier issued a public apology for his 'casteist' remarks. The commission had asked him to appear before it to present his side of the matter. But he had failed to appear on two previous occasions.

During the questioning, officials of the commission showed the minister the video, in which there were controversial statements made by him about the SC and OBC communities. The commission sought a detailed explanation from him on the basis of the video and tried to know the context of the statements.

Bittu gave a detailed account of the May 26 incident and stated that being a minister, he should not have uttered such remarks. He informed the commission that he had already tendered a public apology for his remarks.

The minister stated he is committed to respecting the Scheduled Caste community and deeply regrets the words that were uttered unintentionally. In his written apology to the commission, he acknowledged that the words he had used were legally wrong.