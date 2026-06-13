ETV Bharat / state

Cashier Shot Dead By Masked Assailants Inside Medical Store In Chandigarh

Chandigarh: A man from Himachal Pradesh working as a cashier at a medical store was shot dead by masked assailants inside the store in Chandigarh on Saturday afternoon. Police suspect an old rivalry as the motive behind the daylight murder.

The incident took place at Kumar Medical Store in Sector-11 around 2:30 PM. The deceased has been identified as Janki Das, a resident of Himachal Pradesh.

According to eyewitnesses, the attackers, who arrived on an Activa scooter, barged inside the store and shot at Janki from point blank range leaving him critically injured. He was taken to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) where he succumbed to injuries. The CCTV footage of the incident showed the attackers shooting at the cashier at the counter and then fleeing the spot.

Despite the presence of a police checkpoint a short distance away, the accused managed to escape after the shooting. A police team—including DSP Dalbir Singh Bhinder, Sector-11 Station House Officer (SHO) Jaspal Singh Bhullar, and Inspector Satinder Singh—arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation.