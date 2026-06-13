Cashier Shot Dead By Masked Assailants Inside Medical Store In Chandigarh
The two-wheeler borne assailants barged inside the store in Sector 11 and shot at the man from point blank range.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 6:50 PM IST
Chandigarh: A man from Himachal Pradesh working as a cashier at a medical store was shot dead by masked assailants inside the store in Chandigarh on Saturday afternoon. Police suspect an old rivalry as the motive behind the daylight murder.
The incident took place at Kumar Medical Store in Sector-11 around 2:30 PM. The deceased has been identified as Janki Das, a resident of Himachal Pradesh.
According to eyewitnesses, the attackers, who arrived on an Activa scooter, barged inside the store and shot at Janki from point blank range leaving him critically injured. He was taken to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) where he succumbed to injuries. The CCTV footage of the incident showed the attackers shooting at the cashier at the counter and then fleeing the spot.
Despite the presence of a police checkpoint a short distance away, the accused managed to escape after the shooting. A police team—including DSP Dalbir Singh Bhinder, Sector-11 Station House Officer (SHO) Jaspal Singh Bhullar, and Inspector Satinder Singh—arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation.
Police have collected crucial evidence from the scene and are scrutinizing footage from nearby CCTV cameras. Preliminary investigation suggests a possible angle of old enmity. The deceased, Janki Das, was a native of Rohru, Himachal Pradesh. He is said to have previously been involved in a dispute in Himachal Pradesh, and it is suspected that the murder was motivated by the ongoing rivalry.
The deceased had reportedly received threats in the past; however, the police have not yet officially confirmed this, and the investigation is proceeding while considering all aspects.
Chandigarh's Acting SSP Sumer Pratap Singh stated that special teams have been constituted to identify and arrest the assailants. The investigation is currently underway. Police say efforts are being made to track down the accused using CCTV footage and other technical evidence, and the full details of the case will be revealed soon.
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