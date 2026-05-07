Cash Van Hijacked In Ghaziabad, Rs 25 Lakh Looted; Driver Held at Gunpoint
The incident occurred when the majority of the employees had taken a break for their lunch and had gone out of the van.
Published : May 7, 2026 at 2:33 AM IST
Ghaziabad: In a brazen daytime robbery, a group of armed criminals looted a cash van and made off with about ₹25 lakhs after holding the driver hostage in the Crossing Republic locality of Ghaziabad on Tuesday, police said.
The incident happened at about 1 pm when a bunch of employees belonging to a private finance company named Avon India, were on duty making their rounds to refill ATMs. The team had finished loading money into five ATM machines and had halted at the sixth site when the robbery occurred.
The preliminary investigation reveals that, while the majority of the employees had taken a break for their lunch and had gone out of the van, the robbers availed themselves of the situation and managed to overpower the lone driver who was still inside the van. The police department rushed out to set up a series of roadblocks following the news about the robbery.
It has been confirmed by DCP Dhaval Jaiswal that the hijacked vehicle was found abandoned under the jurisdiction of the police station at Mussoorie. But before that, the criminals had managed to run away with the money present inside it.
Although it is believed that the total sum of money involved in this criminal activity is close to ₹25 lakh, but the exact amount is being verified by the police through their cross-checking process from the agency’s record.
There has been the formation of eight teams by the police force and these teams are working towards solving this case with the help of CCTV footage from the neighbouring areas, along with the recording of statements of the driver and other personnel present there.