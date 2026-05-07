ETV Bharat / state

Cash Van Hijacked In Ghaziabad, Rs 25 Lakh Looted; Driver Held at Gunpoint

Ghaziabad: In a brazen daytime robbery, a group of armed criminals looted a cash van and made off with about ₹25 lakhs after holding the driver hostage in the Crossing Republic locality of Ghaziabad on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened at about 1 pm when a bunch of employees belonging to a private finance company named Avon India, were on duty making their rounds to refill ATMs. The team had finished loading money into five ATM machines and had halted at the sixth site when the robbery occurred.

The preliminary investigation reveals that, while the majority of the employees had taken a break for their lunch and had gone out of the van, the robbers availed themselves of the situation and managed to overpower the lone driver who was still inside the van. The police department rushed out to set up a series of roadblocks following the news about the robbery.